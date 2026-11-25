A year after Hong Kong's deadliest fire since 1948 killed 168 people at Wang Fuk Court, survivors still grieve, seek justice and face uncertainty over resettlement as officials promise reforms.

A year after the fire that killed his wife, Yip Ka Kui still sends her voice messages and photos on WhatsApp. His wife Pak Sui Lin was among 168 people killed in the inferno that devastated Hong Kong's Wang Fuk Court housing complex last November.

It was the deadliest fire in the city since 1948. With a bouquet in hand, Yip returned six months ago to the charred flat the couple called home for more than two decades. The 68-year-old stood in the dark apartment and called out into the silence, telling his wife not to stay there and that she was free now. Now living with his elder son, Yip sends texts into the afterlife telling his wife how much he misses her.

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Wang Fuk Court Fire Devastates Housing Complex

He said he felt that maybe she had gone out somewhere or was away on a trip, so he kept talking to her every day. The fire ripped through seven of the estate's eight 31-storey residential blocks in the northern district of Tai Po. Renovation work was underway and the buildings were wrapped in scaffolding and dust netting. The fire displaced thousands of residents after their homes became uninhabitable.

Many former residents are expected to return to Wang Fuk Court on Thursday, Nov 26 to mark the first anniversary of the disaster. Various religious commemorations will be held in the city, and some residents planned to offer flowers. Today, the towers remain vacant and protected by police patrols, their blackened facades still visible behind fences.

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Hong Kong's Chief Secretary Eric Chan said this week that while the government would not organise any memorial events, it would not prevent citizens from taking part in legal commemorative activities. He said that if any destructive acts occur, authorities will of course enforce the law. On Nov 20, Chan said the government would not obstruct any lawful commemoration activities.

But he urged residents to carefully choose what to take part in and not to be exploited by people with ulterior motives. In an emailed response to questions from The Associated Press, the government said Hong Kong is a society governed by the rule of law and any activity that does not violate the law may proceed. The authorities did not address questions over posters.

Beijing Warns Against Anti-China Protests

A year ago, shortly after the fire, Beijing warned it would crack down on any anti-China protest. Authorities shut down an online petition demanding an independent probe into the fire, as public anger grew over missed fire risk warnings and evidence of unsafe construction practices. Before the fire, some residents had already complained to the government about fire hazards during the complex's building maintenance project.

Yip had raised concerns about workers smoking with the main contractor and complained about the project to the Urban Renewal Authority. But the residents' worst fears came true on Nov 26, 2025. That day, Pak knocked on her neighbours' doors to warn them of the fire, saving some, but could not make it out herself. When the investigation hearings laid bare the facts, Yip was furious.

In May, he returned to their home of over 20 years with flowers. Most of their belongings were burnt to ashes, and he could fit all he retrieved into a single ziplock bag. Betty Ho, another survivor, spent 18 years paying the mortgage and only began her retirement in 2025. When the blaze broke out, she was asleep, and a call from her former colleague checking in on her got her out in time.

The 61-year-old now lives in temporary housing with a view of Wang Fuk Court and can sometimes only fall asleep after sunrise. When she returned to her flat, she found the floor melted and the walls damaged. Her vinyls had warped and her toy cars were ruined, though she retrieved some Doraemon toys. Ho wished their homes could be rebuilt at the original site, but the government rejected that, saying reconstruction would take about a decade.

She had planned to hang a banner bearing that wish at her old home. But police told her not to do it, she said. Posters making the same demand were also removed in other apartments, local media reported. She said she was not doing anything illegal, just sticking them inside her own home, but even that had so many restrictions.

Survivors Face Resettlement Plan And Legal Pressures

She said she feels the Hong Kong government is no longer the one she knew. In a city where national security laws have all but silenced political opposition, the tragedy is a sensitive issue. After people who posted allegedly seditious content online or organised a petition were detained, not everyone felt free to speak. The arrests of an outspoken Wang Fuk Court resident and his wife over fraud allegations unrelated to the fire sent a chill.

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The government said the arrests of the former residents had nothing to do with the tragedy, and police declined to comment on the case because it has entered judicial proceedings. Residents had also been navigating difficult choices about whether to accept the administration's resettlement plan by its Aug 31 deadline and sell their homeownership rights to the government. The government deemed that the seven buildings would be difficult to repair cost-effectively and was inclined to demolish them.

In September, it said over 99% of the owners of the seven buildings and the remaining one unscathed by the fire agreed to sell. But Ho refused, saying it was unfair and pointing to a lack of a property inspection report for them to read. She now faces an uncertain future as the government could later introduce legislation to acquire the remaining apartments. She said the Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution, protects the right of private property ownership.

Some sold reluctantly. Yip said he had no choice after losing everything. The government has offered homeowners a buyback scheme and access to replacement subsidised flats. Most owners have accepted the plan, which authorities say is the fastest way to help residents rebuild their lives.

The government has ruled out rebuilding the estate on the original site, citing the lengthy process involved. Phyllis Lo, 49, who lost her mother in the inferno, spent much of the past year mourning, attending hearings held by a judge-led panel investigating the disaster and following debates over long-term housing arrangements for residents.

She said she lost part of her youth and spent so much time following the hearings and watching the news that she had to put her own work aside. Lo remains unconvinced the scheme will help her move on, saying she lost a root and that it was her family home for 40 years.

Last month, Hong Kong leader John Lee released an independent report that held four government departments partially responsible for the fire, and announced the resignation of Housing Secretary Winnie Ho, the first official to step down over the inferno. Lee promised swift and extensive reforms to the city's building industry and regulatory system, including laws to criminalise bid rigging in the city's lucrative building renovation industry. For Yip, however, the measures did little to ease feelings of injustice.

He asked why mistakes made by certain individuals and the inaction of some government departments led to such a major disaster, yet it is the victims who are left to pay the price.