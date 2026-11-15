Ab Rauf Yusoh Sworn In As Melaka Chief Minister For Second Term

Ab Rauf Yusoh takes oath as Melaka Chief Minister on Nov 15 after BN-PN coalition secures majority. He won Tanjung Bidara with 8615 votes.

Ab Rauf Yusoh has officially assumed office as the Chief Minister of Melaka for a second consecutive term, marking a significant political milestone for the state. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Seri Negeri in Ayer Keroh on November 15, presided over by the state Governor, Mohd Ali Rustam.

His return to the top executive post follows a decisive electoral victory for the Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional coalitions in the recent state polls. The combined strength of these parties secured more than two-thirds of the seats in the state legislative assembly, ensuring a stable majority for governance.

Also read Melaka Election: High Turnout and BN-PN Surge Signal Setback for PH

Election Results And Coalition Math

The Barisan Nasional coalition dominated the November 14 elections by securing 21 of the 28 available state seats, establishing a commanding presence in the Melaka State Legislative Assembly. This result significantly outperformed the Pakatan Harapan coalition, which managed to win four seats, and the Perikatan coalition, which took three seats.

The mathematical advantage for the Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional partnership was substantial, as their combined total of 24 seats comfortably exceeded the 19-seat threshold required to form a majority government. This numerical superiority provided the political capital necessary to appoint Ab Rauf Yusoh as the premier without relying on external support.

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Ab Rauf Yusoh Electoral Mandate

Ab Rauf Yusoh successfully defended his Tanjung Bidara constituency, retaining his seat with an impressive majority of 8,615 votes. This victory represented a dramatic improvement from the previous general election in 2021, where he had won by a narrow margin of just 364 votes, highlighting a significant shift in voter sentiment.

The confirmation of his mandate came shortly after the election night of November 14, when Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that both coalitions had reached a consensus. They formally nominated Ab Rauf Yusoh for the Chief Minister post and submitted the nomination letter to the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri that same evening.

Political History And Background

Before his current appointment, Ab Rauf Yusoh had a varied political trajectory that began in March 2020 when he was appointed as the Melaka State Assembly Speaker despite not being an elected member at the time. His entry into electoral politics occurred in November 2021 when he contested and won the Tanjung Bidara seat for the first time.

His early executive career included serving as the senior state executive councillor responsible for investment, industry, entrepreneur development, and cooperatives. He previously held the office of the 13th Chief Minister starting March 31, 2023, after his predecessor, Sulaiman Md Ali, resigned from the position.

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Leadership Roles And Future Outlook

Ab Rauf Yusoh, a 65-year-old native of Masjid Tanah and former businessman, has been a central figure in state politics, having led the Melaka Umno branch and the state Barisan chapter since 2018. He continues to serve as the division chief for the Masjid Tanah Umno branch and was re-elected to the Umno supreme council in 2023.

With the Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional coalition holding a secure two-thirds majority, the administration is expected to pursue its legislative agenda with minimal opposition. Ab Rauf Yusoh now leads the state with a reinforced mandate, tasked with addressing local development and economic priorities for the duration of the term.