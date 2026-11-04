Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Senate Seat, Becomes First Muslim US Senator

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan's open US Senate seat on Nov 3, becoming the first Muslim elected to the chamber and keeping a key seat in the fight for Senate control.

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan's open US Senate seat on Nov 3, according to media projections. His victory makes him the first Muslim elected to the chamber.

It also preserves a crucial Democratic seat in the party's fight for Senate control. El-Sayed's win in the closely contested election marked a breakthrough for the Democratic Party's progressive wing. It denied Republicans a chance to flip the seat of retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters. Democrats still needed four net gains to take the Senate majority.

Also read Michigan Senate Race Defined by Economic Pain and Bitter Attacks

El Sayed Platform And Progressive Agenda

El-Sayed, 42, is a former public health official. He focused on lowering costs for working families and reducing corporate influence in politics. His platform included Medicare for All, a government-funded universal healthcare programme championed by progressives in his party. He campaigned on lower costs, less corporate influence, and Medicare for All.

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Republicans held a 53-47 Senate majority going into Nov 3's midterm elections. Democrats needed a net gain of four seats to take control. His opponent, Mike Rogers, 63, is a former congressman and FBI agent. Rogers entered the race with strong backing from Trump and national Republicans.

Rogers had sought to cast El-Sayed as a radical candidate sympathetic to Islamic extremism. He cited alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, claims that El-Sayed denies and that remain unsupported by evidence. Democrats said the attacks on El-Sayed relied on Islamophobic tropes. Rogers also devoted significant effort to courting Jewish voters.

Opposition Attacks And Voter Concerns

They may have been uneasy with El-Sayed's opposition to US military aid for Israel. They may also have been uneasy with his characterisation of Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide. But Rogers struggled to overcome voter concerns about the economy and Trump's low ratings. In the closing weeks of the race, Rogers broke with the president on the war in Iran.

He also broke with the president on the US trade dispute with Canada. He argued that ending both was necessary to help bring down costs for businesses and consumers. The result keeps a key Democratic seat in the battle for Senate control. El-Sayed's victory strengthens the party's progressive wing.

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It also marks a historic first for Muslim representation in the US Senate.