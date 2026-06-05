Aboard Explora I, a traveller found moments of calm on a luxury cruise ship

A traveller on the Explora I, a luxury cruise ship, found moments of real calm amidst the hustle and bustle of a ship with hundreds of passengers. The ship's design and wellness offerings created a serene atmosphere, even in the midst of a cruise with nearly 800 other passengers.

Aboard Explora I, one sceptical traveller tried sunrise yoga, sound baths and spa rituals at sea and found moments of real calm, even on a ship with hundreds of passengers.

The floor-to-ceiling windows, infinity pools and sprawling outward-facing decks create a seamless transition to the water, blurring the lines between the ship's edges and the ocean's beginning. The Explora I, part of the Explora Journeys luxury fleet, is designed to feel more like a yacht than a cruise ship. Most of the spaces encourage guests to connect to the water. There are no windowless interior cabins; all are suites with spacious balconies facing the ocean.

Nor will you find a traditional buffet with passengers jostling at peak mealtimes. There are, however, plenty of sun loungers, private nooks and wellness facilities, including an indoor and outdoor gym, a 7,500-sq-ft spa, sports courts and a running track





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Cruise Ship Wellness Yoga Sound Baths Spa Rituals Ocean Travel Luxury Fleet Yacht-Like Atmosphere Seamless Transition To The Water Seating Arrangements Dining Options Wellness Facilities

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