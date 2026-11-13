Abu Dhabi Court Convicts Ten Individuals in MMA Brawl Incident

A court in Abu Dhabi has sentenced ten people to six months in prison and deportation for their involvement in a hotel brawl involving MMA fighters Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili ahead of a wrestling event.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has officially confirmed the conviction and sentencing of ten individuals involved in a violent altercation that occurred at a hotel in the United Arab Emirates.

The incident took place ahead of a wrestling event organized by Real American Freestyle, drawing significant attention due to the presence of high-profile mixed martial artists Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili. According to the court's announcement posted on social media platform X, the defendants were found guilty of their roles in the brawl and received sentences of six months in prison.

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Convicted Brawlers Face Jail And Deportation

In addition to the incarceration, the court ordered the deportation of all convicted individuals from the country, marking a strict legal response to the disturbance that disrupted the peace ahead of the sporting event. The judicial ruling underscores the zero-tolerance policy maintained by local authorities regarding public order and violent conduct within hospitality venues. Media reports provide further details regarding the specific penalties assigned to the parties involved in the melee.

Usman Nurmagomedov, the Professional Fighters League lightweight champion, was among six individuals sentenced to jail time and fined 300,000 dirhams, which is approximately 81,600 US dollars. In contrast, former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and his teammate Saba Lazishvili were fined 50,000 dirhams each and were subsequently released from custody without imprisonment. The disparity in sentencing highlights the court's assessment of individual culpability during the incident.

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Additionally, two other individuals received six-month prison sentences not for participating in the physical fight, but for privacy violations. These two defendants were punished for filming the brawl and subsequently publishing the footage online, which contributed to the spread of the incident and potentially exacerbated public unrest. This aspect of the ruling emphasizes the legal consequences associated with digital dissemination of private or illegal acts. The altercation reportedly began when Usman Nurmagomedov and his teammates approached Dvalishvili and Lazishvili.

Usman Nurmagomedov Receives Heavier Penalty Than Rival

Video footage that circulated on the internet showed Usman slapping Dvalishvili, an action that immediately escalated into a larger physical confrontation involving multiple parties. The event was originally scheduled as part of a wrestling competition where Usman's brother, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Dvalishvili were set to compete against different opponents.

Despite the chaos and legal repercussions faced by the fighters' associates, the organizing body, Real American Freestyle, issued a statement confirming that Merab Dvalishvili remains available and fit for his scheduled match against Marlon Moraes. Reuters has attempted to obtain further commentary from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and representatives for Usman Nurmagomedov to clarify the circumstances surrounding the sentencing and the broader context of the incident.

The case has sparked widespread discussion regarding the conduct of professional athletes and the legal boundaries governing their behavior in international jurisdictions.