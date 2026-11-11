Abu Dhabi Talks: Russia Stresses No Territorial Exchange in Ukraine Peace Deal

Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky attended the US-hosted trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing Russia's stance on territorial integrity and the need for a fair European security system to ensure lasting peace.

Vladimir Medinsky, the chief negotiator for Russia in the ongoing peace talks, was present at the trilateral meeting held in Abu Dhabi on November 10, 2026, where representatives from the United States, Russia, and Ukraine gathered to discuss a potential end to the conflict in Ukraine and the establishment of a post-war security framework.

The conference, organized by the United States, aimed to address the most pressing issues that have kept the parties from reaching a comprehensive agreement, including the status of contested territories, the security guarantees for all sides, and the mechanisms for de-escalation and reconstruction. Medinsky's participation underscored Russia's continued commitment to the diplomatic process, even as the country maintains a firm stance on the territorial integrity of its borders.

Also read US, Russian, Ukrainian Officials Hold First Peace Talks in Nine Months in Abu Dhabi

During the two days of negotiations, Medinsky and his Ukrainian counterparts reported some progress, particularly in the areas of humanitarian access and the protection of civilians. However, the United States mediators highlighted a persistent lack of trust between the warring parties, noting that fundamental disagreements over territorial claims remained unresolved.

Medinsky Rules Out Territorial Exchange with Ukraine

Medinsky was quoted by the state news agency TASS on Wednesday, following the conclusion of the talks, stating that Russia sees no possibility of exchanging territory with Ukraine as part of any peace deal. He emphasized that any agreement must respect the existing borders and that Russia's buffer zone along its border with Ukraine is already substantial and will continue to expand if necessary to maintain national security.

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In addition to the territorial issues, Medinsky spoke about the broader concept of a fair security system for Europe. He argued that such a system could provide lasting peace for the continent, potentially for decades or even centuries. According to Medinsky, a comprehensive security arrangement would involve not only the immediate parties but also other European nations and international organizations, ensuring that the conflict's root causes are addressed and that future conflicts are prevented.

He also highlighted the importance of a robust post-war reconstruction plan that would rebuild infrastructure, restore economic stability, and foster reconciliation among the affected populations. The Abu Dhabi talks were marked by a cautious optimism, with all parties acknowledging the need for continued dialogue. While the United States played a central role in facilitating the discussions, Russia and Ukraine remained wary of each other's intentions.

Medinsky's statements reflect Russia's insistence on maintaining its strategic interests while also recognizing the necessity of a diplomatic solution. The outcome of these negotiations will likely shape the geopolitical landscape of Eastern Europe for years to come, as the international community watches closely to see whether a lasting peace can be achieved. The discussions also touched upon the role of international law and the importance of upholding the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russia's Stance on Sovereignty and Peace Settlement

Medinsky reiterated that any peace agreement must be grounded in these principles, and that Russia is prepared to engage in further talks to ensure that the final settlement is both fair and sustainable. The United Nations and other global actors have expressed support for the diplomatic efforts, urging all parties to commit to a peaceful resolution and to respect the rights of civilians caught in the conflict.

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In summary, the Abu Dhabi conference represented a significant step in the diplomatic process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. While progress was made in certain areas, key issues such as territorial disputes and security guarantees remain contentious. Medinsky's remarks highlight Russia's position on these matters and its willingness to continue negotiations under a framework that respects national borders and promotes long-term stability in Europe.