AC Tay Wee Li Appointed Commander of Central Police Division in Leadership Handover

Assistant Commissioner Tay Wee Li has become the new commander of Singapore's Central Police Division, succeeding AC Wong Keng Hoe who moved to a deputy director role at the Police Operations Department. The handover took place on June 15, with Commissioner How Kwang Hwee in attendance. AC Tay, a veteran of 24 years in the Singapore Police Force, has held key positions including deputy commander of the Police Coast Guard and roles in major event security planning. Outgoing commander AC Wong thanked the community and his officers for their support during his tenure.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Tay Wee Li has taken over as the commander of Singapore's Central Police Division , the oldest police land division in the country.

The leadership change occurred on Monday, June 15, with AC Tay assuming the role from AC Wong Keng Hoe, who has moved to the position of second deputy director at the Police Operations Department. Commissioner of Police How Kwang Hwee was present for the handover, captured in a group photo with AC Tay and AC Wong. AC Tay, aged 47, brings 24 years of service in the Singapore Police Force (SPF) to her new appointment, having joined in 2002.

Her career includes significant roles such as senior director at the Ministry of Home Affairs' Finance and Admin Division, deputy commander of the Police Coast Guard, and service in the Major Security Events Division of the Police Operations Department. In that latter role, she was involved in security and contingency planning for major events like the Shangri-La Dialogue, highlighting her expertise in managing large-scale operations. Outgoing commander AC Wong had led the Central Police Division since September 9, 2024.

During his tenure, the division achieved notable successes, though the specific accomplishments were not detailed in the provided excerpt. In his farewell remarks, AC Wong expressed gratitude to community partners, volunteers, and his officers for their dedication, trust, and collaboration. The transition marks a new chapter for the division, which covers central Singapore and is a key unit in maintaining law and order in the city-state's urban core.

AC Tay's extensive background in both frontline and strategic roles positions her to continue the division's mission effectively





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Singapore Police Force Central Police Division Tay Wee Li Wong Keng Hoe Police Leadership Command Handover

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