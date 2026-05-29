Academic Achievement vs Parental Expectation: A Singaporean Student's Dilemma

A high-achieving student who secured a merit scholarship at the National University of Singapore finds himself at odds with his father, who believes an overseas degree from the UK would have provided better opportunities and higher salaries.

In a poignant revelation that has resonated with many across the city-state, a young Singapore an student recently shared his emotional turmoil after achieving what most would consider a crowning academic success.

The student managed to secure a place in one of the most competitive university programmes in Singapore, specifically studying Computer Science and Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS) under a prestigious merit scholarship. However, instead of the celebratory atmosphere he might have hoped for, the student found himself feeling deflated and disheartened.

This emotional slump was triggered by his father's apparent disappointment regarding the decision to remain in Singapore for higher education rather than pursuing a degree in the United Kingdom. The tension came to a head during a family dinner where the father openly questioned the choice to study locally.

According to the student, who posted his experience on the r/SGexams subreddit, his father believes that graduates from top-tier UK universities possess a significant advantage in the job market, claiming that they often command much higher starting salaries than those graduating from NUS. The father argued that by choosing a local path, the son was missing out on a multitude of global opportunities that only an overseas education could provide.

This clash of perspectives highlights a common tension in many households where parental aspirations for international prestige conflict with the practical considerations and mental well-being of the child. For the student, the decision to forgo applications to institutions like Oxford or Cambridge was rooted in a pragmatic assessment of his situation. He explained that the application deadlines and rigorous admission tests for Oxbridge typically fall around mid-October, which coincided exactly with the height of his A-level preparations.

Given that his preliminary examination results were not as strong as he had hoped, he feared that splitting his focus between university applications and his current studies would compromise his final A-level grades. Furthermore, the financial implications of studying abroad were a source of significant stress. With estimated costs for a UK degree reaching approximately 75,000 Singapore dollars per year, excluding living expenses, the student felt an overwhelming sense of guilt.

Despite his father's insistence that he could afford the costs, the son was deeply uncomfortable with the idea of his father continuing to overwork himself to fund such an expensive venture. The emotional weight of the situation intensified when the student overheard his parents arguing about the matter after dinner. The realization that his father viewed his achievement not as a success, but as a missed opportunity, left him feeling unappreciated.

He expressed a profound sense of sadness that the immense effort required to enter such a competitive course with a scholarship was being overlooked in favor of a hypothetical overseas degree. This feeling of being undervalued by a parent, especially after reaching a major milestone, created a psychological burden that overshadowed the joy of his academic accomplishment.

In the wake of his post, the Singaporean online community on Reddit quickly stepped in to provide the validation and support the student was lacking at home. Numerous users rallied around him, reminding him that earning a scholarship for Computer Science and Mathematics at NUS is a monumental feat that only a tiny fraction of students achieve.

Commenters urged him to maintain his own pace and take pride in his hard work, emphasizing that his future remains incredibly bright regardless of where he spends his university years. Some users offered strategic advice on how to bridge the communication gap with his father, suggesting that he frame his decision as an act of filial piety.

By explaining that he chose NUS to reduce the financial burden on his father and allow him more time to rest and spend time with the family, the student might be able to turn the narrative from one of disappointment to one of mutual care. This story serves as a broader reflection on the intense academic pressure prevalent in Singapore and the complex dynamics of parental expectations.

While the desire for the best possible future for one's children is understandable, the pressure to conform to a specific image of success—such as an Ivy League or Oxbridge degree—can sometimes blind parents to the tangible achievements of their children. The student's experience underscores the importance of mental health and the need for open, supportive communication within families during high-stress academic transitions.

It highlights the struggle of young adults trying to balance their own practical needs and ethical concerns with the legacy and dreams their parents wish to project onto them





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