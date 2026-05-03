Academy Announces Major Rule Changes for Oscars, Including AI Restrictions and Multiple Nominations for Actors

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has introduced significant updates to its rules for the upcoming Oscars, including restrictions on AI-generated performances, allowing multiple acting nominations in the same category, and clarifying eligibility for the Best Original Song category. Additionally, the Oscars will move to YouTube starting in 2029, ending a decades-long partnership with ABC.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced significant changes to its rules for the upcoming awards season, reflecting its commitment to adapting to the evolving film industry and technological advancements.

According to an insider speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Academy is dedicated to listening to the global filmmaking community and ensuring its standards evolve alongside technology. One of the most notable updates concerns the eligibility criteria for acting and writing categories. The new guidelines state that acting nominations will only be allowed for roles credited in the film's legal billing and demonstrably performed by humans with their consent.

This rule aims to address concerns about the use of artificial intelligence and digital avatars in performances. Similarly, the writing branch has clarified that screenplays must be human-authored to be eligible for recognition in either the Best Adapted Screenplay or Best Original Screenplay categories. The Academy has reserved the right to request additional information about the nature of the use and human authorship in cases involving generative artificial intelligence.

Beyond technological concerns, a major change in the acting categories is the decision to scrap a decades-old rule that previously prevented actors from receiving multiple nominations in the same category in a single year. Under the new rule, performers may now be nominated for multiple performances in the same category if those performances place in the top five votes.

This change aligns with achievements in other award categories and recognizes the possibility of multiple standout performances by a single actor in a given year. Additionally, the Best Original Song category has seen updates regarding the eligibility of music that plays during the end credits. The Academy has clarified that for songs submitted as the first new music cue once the end credits begin, the video clip must include the last 15 seconds of the film before the credits begin.

This ensures that the song is contextually relevant to the film's narrative. The rule changes also affect awards given out for casting, cinematography, international films, visual effects, and make-up and hairstyling, reflecting the Academy's ongoing efforts to refine its criteria and stay current with industry practices. These updates come ahead of another significant change for the Oscars, as the Academy has agreed to a multi-year deal with YouTube starting in 2029.

This partnership will grant the streaming service exclusive rights to the Oscars ceremony until 2033, marking the end of a long-standing partnership with ABC, which has broadcast the event since 1976. As part of the deal, red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content, and the Governors Ball will stream live and free to viewers around the world, as well as for YouTube TV subscribers in the US.

The most recent Academy Awards, presented by Conan O'Brien, saw One Battle After Another emerge as the night's biggest winner, taking home six Oscars, including the coveted Best Picture award. This victory underscored the film's impact and the Academy's recognition of its excellence





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