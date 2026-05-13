Accused Former Chief of Air Force Goh Yong Siang's Road Accident Case Adjourned

Goh Yong Siang, a former chief of air force and director at Temasek Management Services, had his case adjourned to Thursday (May 14) after appearing in a district court in May 2024. He is accused of colliding with a stroller while driving a car, causing hurt to a two-year-old boy and a woman, during the said month.

Goh Yong Siang was driving a car when it allegedly hit a woman pushing a stroller at a signalised pedestrian crossing in Pasir Panjang Road , causing hurt to a two-year-old boy .

A former chief of air force accused of colliding with a stroller in May 2024 while driving a car without considering other road users has had his case adjourned to Thursday (May 14). Goh Yong Siang, 74, is a director at Temasek Management Services and its chairman. According to court documents, he had allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout when he made a right turn from Harbour Drive towards Pasir Panjang Road, resulting in the collision





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Accident Recovery Aftermath Former Chief Of Air Force Temasek Management Services Two-Year-Old Boy Woman Signalised Pedestrian Crossing Pasir Panjang Road Harbour Drive Right Turn Causes Grievous Hurt Proper Lookout Toddler National Road Graciousness Campaign

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