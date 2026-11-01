ACOG Updates Menopause Treatment Guidelines Following FDA Labeling Changes

ACOG updates menopause guidelines, recommending hormone therapy as first-line treatment. FDA removes warnings and ensures supply as doctors advise discussing options with providers.

The American College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists, known as ACOG, has released new guidance for managing menopausal symptoms for the first time in twelve years. This update addresses disruptive issues such as hot flashes, night sweats, and sleep changes that commonly accompany the transition. The organization emphasized that hormone therapies are a critical component of treatment for many women. This guidance comes as federal officials work to ensure an adequate supply of these essential medications. Dr. Camille Clare, the president of ACOG, urged patients to consult their OB-GYNs to advocate for the specific treatments they need.

Menopause is defined as occurring when a woman has gone twelve consecutive months without a menstrual period. In the United States, this typically happens around the age of fifty. The period leading up to menopause is called perimenopause, during which the body sharply declines its production of estrogen and progesterone. These hormonal shifts frequently cause significant physical and emotional challenges. More than half of women in menopause report experiencing vasomotor issues like hot flashes and night sweats. Additionally, as many as two-thirds report sleep disruption related to menopause.

Also read Seifert and Phillips guide New Zealand to series win over India

FDA Removes Boxed Warnings on Hormones

There is a growing medical consensus that these symptoms should be actively treated to improve quality of life. Dr. JoAnn Manson, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, stated that these new guidelines aim to empower women to discuss their symptoms with healthcare providers. She noted that ACOG's advice aligns with other medical organizations, emphasizing hormone therapy as the first line of treatment for moderate to severe cases. While not suitable for every woman, it remains a highly effective option for many. The landmark study in 2002 that halted earlier widespread use linked combination estrogen and progestin pills to breast cancer and blood clots.

Concerns persisted even though later studies showed the benefits of current hormone therapies outweigh the risks for many patients. For over twenty-two years, all hormone-based menopause treatments carried a government boxed warning that discouraged use. Last year, the FDA announced it would remove this warning from more than twenty pills, patches, and creams. On Friday, the FDA approved updated labeling for three additional estrogen-based patches. This regulatory shift has prompted doctors to reconsider hormone therapy as a primary treatment option for eligible patients.

Advertisement

Ensuring Supply of Menopause Medications

Despite the positive regulatory changes, some women have reported difficulty obtaining estrogen patches in certain doses and formulations recently. FDA officials stated on Friday that they are unaware of an imminent risk of a nationwide shortage. They noted that drug manufacturers have doubled their output of these products over the last year. This increase was achieved by adding extra manufacturing shifts and expanding production capacity. Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director at The Menopause Society, expressed approval that ACOG guidelines stress the importance of these treatments. She affirmed that hormone therapy is the undisputed first-line and most effective therapy for hot flashes.

Non-Hormonal and Personalized Treatment Options

ACOG reviews the latest evidence on hormone therapy and provides detailed information about various types. Whole-body therapies delivered via pills, patches, sprays, gels, and vaginal rings distribute hormones into the bloodstream. These deliver doses high enough to significantly affect symptoms like hot flashes. In contrast, low-dose vaginal estrogen therapy is applied directly with minimal circulation in the blood. It is often prescribed for women whose primary complaint is vaginal dryness rather than systemic symptoms. The group advises that decisions should be made jointly by doctors and patients.

Treatments should account for the benefits and risks based on a patient's age and medical history. ACOG recommends starting hormone therapy before age sixty or within ten years of menopause for appropriate candidates. Some patients choose to avoid full-body hormonal medications due to medical histories or conditions. For these individuals, doctors suggest alternative medicines such as fezolinetant or elinzanetant. These drugs work in the brain area that controls body temperature to block hot flashes. Antidepressants can also help manage symptoms like hot flashes and depression. Non-drug treatments including cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness, exercise, clinical hypnosis, and acupuncture also have supporting evidence.