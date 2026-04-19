Actor Byeon Woo-seok Mistakenly Believes Cushion Has Built-in Cooling, Delighting Talk Show Cast

South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok mistook a floor air vent for a cooling cushion on the talk show Salon Drip, leading to a moment of hilarity for the cast and crew. The incident occurred during a discussion about the upcoming drama Perfect Crown, where the cast also shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes about demanding filming schedules and memorable on-set moments.

During a recent appearance on the South Korean talk show Salon Drip , actor Byeon Woo-seok found himself the subject of amusement after a misunderstanding regarding his seating arrangement. As the weather grows warmer, the desire for cool air becomes paramount, and Woo-seok, appearing alongside his Perfect Crown co-stars IU, Noh Sang-hyun, and Gong Seung-yeon, was clearly seeking some respite.

Near the conclusion of their interview, a puzzled Woo-seok inquired, with evident curiosity, about the source of the cool air emanating from what he believed was a specially prepared cooling cushion. Host Jang Do-yeon, equally confused, clarified that no such item had been provided by the staff. His castmates, equally perplexed, began to inspect their own seating. Woo-seok, sheepishly admitting his assumption, exclaimed, I thought you prepared it for me! Do-yeon gently explained that there was no inherent reason for air to emerge from the cushion.

The revelation came when the camera shifted to reveal hidden staff members struggling to contain their laughter, gesturing towards an air vent subtly integrated into the floor directly beneath Woo-seok's seat. Upon realizing his mistake, Woo-seok erupted in laughter, exclaiming, Oh, I'm sitting right on top of it! He recounted his ongoing confusion, believing he had been given an exceptionally comfortable cushion. Do-yeon playfully remarked on his good fortune, noting his accidental selection of the most advantageous spot.

The conversation then shifted to their upcoming drama, Perfect Crown, where Woo-seok portrays Grand Prince I-an, entering a strategic marriage with chaebol heiress Seong Hui-ju, played by IU. Sang-hyun takes on the role of Prince I-an's trusted confidant, Min Jeong-woo, a member of an influential political family. Gong Seung-yeon portrays Queen Dowager Yoon Yi-rang, a shrewd matriarch focused on securing her young son's position within a dynasty historically linked to the throne.

The cast also offered candid insights into their filming experiences, particularly highlighting the challenging early call times. IU shared that the director's penchant for early mornings often led to 4 AM starts, an unusually demanding schedule for the production. This early wrap-up, however, afforded them ample evening free time, prompting a discussion about their preferred filming rhythms.

While Woo-seok identified as a morning person, IU humorously countered, noting his transformation throughout the day and suggesting he becomes considerably more handsome as the evening progresses. Woo-seok candidly acknowledged his tendency for morning puffiness, even joking about the noticeable changes on screen. Do-yeon acknowledged the difficulty of maintaining a fresh appearance under such demanding conditions, especially during scenes requiring them to look polished while wearing heavy attire.

The cast recalled the intense heat during filming, particularly for a pivotal kiss scene between Woo-seok and IU. The close proximity during the take, where their noses touched, resulted in noticeable sweat marks on their cheeks due to the humidity and their makeup. They recounted the numerous retakes required, with makeup artists frequently needing to touch up their faces to erase these telltale signs of the demanding shoot. This particular scene, they confessed, took an extended period to perfect, leaving them visibly flushed when recalling the experience.

Further anecdotes shared included the cast celebrating Christmas together during filming. IU highlighted Noh Sang-hyun's unexpected role as the on-set festive organizer, describing his elaborate efforts, including a large Santa sack filled with snacks for the staff and a dancing Santa hat. IU also mentioned her own contributions, including gifting large Pepero boxes and Marshall speakers to the crew.

As a memento of their shared project, Byeon Woo-seok presented custom-made sneakers adorned with the symbol '21' to his colleagues.





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