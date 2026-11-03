Chew Chor Meng leaves Mediacorp after 36 years, contract ended Oct 31

Veteran actor Chew Chor Meng, 57, has parted ways with Mediacorp after 36 years, with his contract ending on Oct 31. He announced his departure in a heartfelt Instagram post on Nov 3, reflecting on his career with no regrets.

Veteran actor Chew Chor Meng has left Mediacorp after 36 years. His contract ended on Oct 31, and he announced his departure in a heartfelt Instagram post on Nov 3.

Chew, who turns 58 on Nov 20, shared that he was leaving with no regrets. In his post, Chew wrote in Chinese: My 36-year acting career has, in the blink of an eye, become one of the most precious memories of my life. I have no regrets, only immense gratitude. Over these 36 years, I have had the privilege of doing what I love, giving it my all, and finding happiness along the way.

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Chew Chor Meng Expresses Gratitude To Fans

He also expressed appreciation to those who gave him opportunities, supported and encouraged him, as well as viewers who stood by him. Thank you to the world of acting, and for all the love I have received in my life, he continued. The curtain has fallen, but life's wonderful journey continues. For I believe God has a beautiful plan for every stage of our lives.

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Mediacorp's artiste management arm The Celebrity Agency announced the 57-year-old's departure on social media at noon on Nov 3. TCA wrote: Over the past 36 years, he has endeared himself to audiences through a wide range of memorable roles, from the lovable Ah Bee in the long-running sitcom Don't Worry, Be Happy to his Best Actor-winning performance in Hainan Kopi Tales.

His versatility and enduring appeal have made him one of Singapore's most beloved television personalities, with his contributions to local entertainment recognised through the Special Achievement Award at Star Awards 2019. Chew joined the entertainment industry at age 22 after winning the talent hunt Star Search in 1990. His notable works include The Last Swordman (1991), The Witty Advisor (1993), The Teochew Family (1995), Wok Of Life (1999), and Hainan Kopi Tales.

Iconic Roles Made Chew A Household Name

His portrayal of the penny-pinching eloquent salesman Ah Bee, also known as Lobang King, who popularised the catchphrase you mei you lobang? (Is there a good deal? ), in Don't Worry Be Happy (1996-2002) made him a household name. He later reprised this iconic role in the sitcom Lobang King (2003).

He won Best Actor at the Star Awards 2000 for his leading role as Long Yaxing in Hainan Kopi Tales, a drama series following the lives of Singaporean Hainanese from the 1960s to the 1990s. Chew was voted one of the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes for 10 consecutive years, earning him the All-Time Favourite Artiste award in 2004. In 2008, Chew was diagnosed with Kennedy's disease, a rare and incurable neuromuscular condition also known as spinal muscular atrophy.

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The illness leads to muscle atrophy that hinders his ability to move, speak and swallow. Despite his health struggles, he continued acting, taking on roles in dramas such as 118, The Heartland Hero and Family Ties. His most recent Mediacorp drama was 2025's Where The Heart Belongs. Chew posted a 15-minute retrospective video on his Instagram after TCA's announcement, chronicling his journey from winning Star Search in 1990 to the iconic roles he has played.

Chew's Personal Life And Business Ventures

The video ended with footage of him receiving the Special Achievement Award at the 2019 Star Awards, along with snippets of his acceptance speech. Chew and his wife Deon Tan, whom he married in 2000, have two daughters - Chloe, 24, and Cheyenne, 22. Chew graduated from the National University of Singapore with a degree in communications from the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences. Beyond acting, Chew is a food and beverage entrepreneur.

He co-owns Thai steamboat barbecue chain 888 Mookata with local host-DJ Dennis Chew. Together with local food content creator Maureen Ow, widely known as Miss Tam Chiak, they are co-owners of Tam Chiak Kopitiam, a coffee shop chain started in 2023. The chain currently has two outlets, in Punggol and Bidadari, with plans to open its biggest coffee shop yet in Tengah.

In May, Chew released an AI-generated song, After The Curtain Falls, that reflects on his 36 years in show business.