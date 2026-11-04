Chew Chor Meng leaves Mediacorp after 36 years

Veteran Singapore actor Chew Chor Meng, 57, has parted ways with Mediacorp after 36 years, with The Celebrity Agency praising his memorable roles and contributions to local entertainment.

SINGAPORE - Local actor Chew Chor Meng has parted ways with broadcaster Mediacorp after 36 years. Mediacorp's artiste management arm The Celebrity Agency (TCA) announced the 57-year-old's departure on social media on Nov 3.

TCA praised his roles, including Ah Bee in Don't Worry, Be Happy and his award-winning turn in Hainan Kopi Tales. Over the past 36 years, he has endeared himself to audiences through a wide range of memorable roles, from the lovable Ah Bee in the long-running sitcom Don't Worry, Be Happy to his Best Actor-winning performance in Hainan Kopi Tales, TCA wrote.

Also read Chew Chor Meng Announces Departure from Mediacorp After 36 Years

Career Highlights And Star Search Victory

His versatility and enduring appeal have made him one of Singapore's most beloved television personalities, with his contributions to local entertainment recognised through the Special Achievement Award at Star Awards 2019. Chew joined the entertainment industry at 22 after winning the talent hunt Star Search in 1990. His notable works include The Last Swordsman (1991), The Witty Advisor (1993), The Teochew Family (1995), Don't Worry, Be Happy (1996 to 2001), Wok Of Life (1999) and Hainan Kopi Tales (2000).

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Among these, his portrayal of the eloquent salesman Ah Bee, also known as Lobang King, who popularised the catchphrase you mei you lobang? (Is there a good deal? ) in Don't Worry, Be Happy, made him a household name. He later reprised this iconic role in the sitcom Lobang King (2003).

He was named Best Actor at the Star Awards 2000 for his leading role as Long Yaxing in Hainan Kopi Tales, a drama series following the lives of an extended Hainanese family and its coffee shop business from the 1960s to 1980s. Chew posted on his Instagram account after TCA's announcement, reflecting on his 36-year career in the local entertainment industry with a 15-minute retrospective video.

Video Chronicles Acting Journey

The video chronicles his journey from winning Star Search to the iconic roles he has played since joining the industry. Do you still remember these characters I've played? he asks in the clip. The video takes viewers on a journey through Chew's acting career, featuring roles such as Ying Wu in The Last Swordsman, Mo Bairen in The Witty Advisor, Hong San in The Teochew Family and Ah Bee.

It also features his more recent works, including The Heartland Hero (2021), Dark Angel (2022), Family Ties (2023) and Whatever Will Be, Will Be (2023). The clip concludes with his acceptance speech upon receiving the Special Achievement Award at the 2019 Star Awards. Chew wrote in the caption: In the blink of an eye, my 36-year career in the entertainment industry has become one of the most cherished memories of my life.

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I have no regrets, only a heart full of gratitude. I have lived with passion, dedication and happiness these 36 years. The actor also thanked everyone who has given him opportunities, support and encouragement in his career, as well as the viewers who have been with him over the years. He expressed gratitude for the TV dramas and for every act of love in his life.

Personal Life And Health Battle

The curtain has fallen, but the wonders of life continue, he wrote. Chew and his wife Deon Tan, whom he married in 2000, have two daughters - Chloe, 24, and Cheyenne, 22. Chloe recently graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Social Sciences (Honours). In 2008, Chew was diagnosed with Kennedy's disease, a rare and incurable neuromuscular condition.

The illness leads to muscle atrophy that hinders his ability to move, speak and swallow. Besides his decades as an actor, he is also a food and beverage entrepreneur, co-founding Thai steamboat barbecue chain 888 Mookata with local host-DJ Dennis Chew. Both of them, together with local food content creator Maureen Ow, widely known as Miss Tam Chiak, also started Tam Chiak Kopitiam in Hougang. The coffee shop chain now has two outlets, in Punggol and Bidadari.

Recent Acting Roles And Projects

Chew Chor Meng recently took on an acting role in Channel 8 drama Where The Heart Belongs (2025). In May, he released an artificial intelligence-generated song, After The Curtain Falls, that reflects on his 36 years in show business.