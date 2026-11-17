Malaysian actor and filmmaker Hans Isaac has announced his engagement to former Miss Universe Malaysia Francisca Luhong James after proposing in Paris, with wedding plans set for 2027.

Malaysian actor and filmmaker Hans Isaac has announced his engagement to former Miss Universe Malaysia Francisca Luhong James, following a marriage proposal in Paris, France.

The 55 year old shared the news on Instagram on Monday, Nov 16. He posted several photos of the couple posing with the Eiffel Tower in the background and showing off Francisca's engagement ring. Forever with my favourite person, Isaac wrote. To forever with you, my Kayan/Iban soon to be wife.

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He added that proposing to Francisca was the best decision he had made, before joking: She's stuck with me now. In his Instagram post, Hans also joked that the announcement would finally put an end to the question he had been asked repeatedly about his marital status. No more ... Hans bila nak kahwinnnn? he said, which means Hans, when are you getting married? in Malay.

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Wedding Plans for Mid 2027

According to Malaysian publication New Straits Times, the couple, who have known each other for six years, began dating more seriously earlier in 2026. They are reportedly planning to marry in mid 2027, with a traditional engagement ceremony scheduled for January. Before that, Hans added, they will attend a six week pre marriage course and a traditional engagement ceremony in January, according to the Malaysian media outlet.

Isaac, who currently chairs Malaysia's National Film Development Corporation (FINAS), has spent more than two decades in the entertainment industry as an actor, director and producer. He is known for films including Buli (2004), Baik Punya Cilok (2005) and Cuci (2008). Hans began his acting career in 1995 and served as the chairman of the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) from 2019 to 2020.

In 2021, he announced his retirement from showbiz, saying that he no longer saw a future for himself in the industry. Consequently I have lost interest in acting, producing as well as directing... The entertainment industry is controlled by a few, and that is one major reason why I've chosen to leave it, he explained at the time.

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Hans Isaacs Film Career

Hans, who is also the chairman of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), said his decision to marry Francisca was the best one he had ever made. His bride to be, Francisca, 31, is a model and former beauty queen from Kuching, Sarawak, who made history in 2020 as the first Dayak woman to be crowned Miss Universe Malaysia. Francisca Luhong James is a Malaysian model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe Malaysia 2020.

Of Kayan, Kenyah and Iban heritage, she went on to represent Malaysia at the 69th Miss Universe pageant in Florida, USA, in 2021. Isaac was previously engaged to former beauty queen Aileen Gabriella Robinson in 2017, but the couple called off their engagement later that year. With his latest engagement, Isaac hopes to put one familiar question to rest. Addressing his fiancee in the Instagram announcement, he said: To forever with you, my Kayan/Iban soon to be wife.

Francisca Luhong James Background

Best decision I've made and she said yes. Hans popped the question in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, reported New Straits Times, and the pair are expected to hold their wedding in mid 2027. Before that, Hans added, they will attend a six week pre marriage course and a traditional engagement ceremony in January, according to the Malaysian media outlet. The couple shared the news in an Instagram post on Nov 16.