Actor James Handy Dead at 81 After Stabbing by Girlfriend's Son

James Handy, veteran actor from Jumanji and The X-Files, died after being stabbed by his girlfriend's son in Los Angeles. The suspect confessed and was arrested for murder.

Veteran actor James Handy , known for his roles in Jumanji, The X-Files, The West Wing, and Melrose Place, has died at the age of 81 after being stabbed in Los Angeles on June 3.

The incident occurred in the Tarzana neighborhood when police responded to a 911 call around 9:30 a.m. PDT. The caller, who identified himself as the son of the victim's girlfriend, made disturbing statements including "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.

" Officers arrived at the scene to find Handy unconscious in the front yard with a stab wound to his chest. The suspect, 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, immediately confessed to the crime and was arrested. He was booked on one count of murder with bail set at $2 million. Handy's final film appearance was as a bartender in Top Gun: Maverick.

His extensive career spanned decades with notable roles in Jumanji as the exterminator, and numerous television series including Beverly Hills, 90210, ER, Alias, and several crime dramas such as CSI: NY, NCIS: Los Angeles, Criminal Minds, and Law & Order. His contributions to film and television leave a lasting legacy





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James Handy Stabbing Murder Los Angeles Actor Death Michael Gledhill

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