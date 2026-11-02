Thomas Ong Fractures Ankle in Japan, Returns to Singapore

Thomas Ong cut short a 45-day Japan trip after fracturing his right ankle on wet stone steps. He returned to Singapore and chose to let the bone heal without surgery.

Singapore actor Thomas Ong has returned to Singapore after cutting short a 45-day trip to Japan due to a fractured right ankle. The 57-year-old shared on Facebook late on Nov 1 a photo of himself in a wheelchair following the incident.

He did not specify where it happened, only telling Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao in a text reply on Nov 2 that he had gone primarily to remote and sparsely populated areas during the trip. He recalled that there was a light drizzle on Oct 25, the day of the incident. He was walking down wet stone steps after taking photos of a waterfall when he slipped.

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He thought at the time that it was just a minor sprain, but he did not realise the injury was more serious than he had imagined. Despite the pain, Ong drove himself to a hospital there, where an X-ray revealed a fracture in his right ankle. The doctor gave him two options, he said on Facebook on Nov 1.

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Ong Considers Two Treatment Options

The first was to have an operation to insert a metal plate to stabilise the fracture, after which he would be able to move about fairly freely in just over two weeks. The second was to avoid surgery, have a cast fitted and let the bone heal gradually on its own. Whichever option he chose, the doctor said, he would need about six weeks to recover. Ong did a quick mental calculation when he heard six weeks.

He was injured on Oct 25 and was due to lead a tour group in Europe on Dec 7. He noted that it worked out to be exactly six weeks. At that moment, he did not actually feel unlucky. Instead, he felt a sense of gratitude he could not quite put into words.

He said he might not have been able to lead the tour in Europe had the incident occurred two weeks later. Of course, a fracture is never a good thing, he wrote. But looking back, although this planned 40-plus-day trip to Japan was cut short after only about 10 days, he had already seen plenty of beautiful scenery and enjoyed more than his fair share of local delicacies. He said he has no regrets.

Actor Moves In With Family

The bachelor has moved in with his family for the time being due to his mobility issues. He quipped that the souvenirs he has brought back from Japan this time are two crutches. For now, he will stay at home, rest, catch up on some shows and let his bones heal gradually. He added that he has chosen not to have surgery or wear a cast, and will simply take it easy and let the bones heal on their own. He concluded with a light-hearted message: See you next year, Japan.