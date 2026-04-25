Actress Kayly Loh Shares Raw Account of IVF Journey, Reveals Physical and Emotional Toll

Local actress Kayly Loh details her challenging IVF experience, from initial fears of injections to a severe case of OHSS and the emotional complexities of cautious hope and delayed celebration. She highlights the physical and mental strain of the process, even after a successful pregnancy.

Local actress Kayly Loh has bravely shared a deeply personal account of her IVF journey, revealing the unexpected emotional and physical challenges she faced while trying to conceive.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on April 24th, the 37-year-old, married to commercial director Jonathan Chong, detailed how her initial fears centered around the injections, a common concern for those undergoing IVF. She admitted that as someone with a phobia of needles, the prospect of daily injections almost deterred her from pursuing the treatment.

However, after years of unsuccessfully trying to conceive naturally, IVF became their only viable option. Loh quickly discovered that while the injections themselves were surprisingly manageable and almost painless, the process held far more difficult hurdles than she anticipated. The most challenging aspect, she explained, was the progesterone phase, which involved thicker needles and the insertion of tubes into her vagina for an extended period of eight weeks.

This led to a severe complication known as Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS), a condition triggered by an exaggerated response to the hormone stimulation. Loh described the experience as debilitating, rendering her unable to walk, stand, or even sleep. She characterized it as one of the most physically and emotionally taxing experiences of her life, and remarkably, she shared that even at five months pregnant, her ovaries have not fully recovered.

This revelation underscores the lasting impact IVF can have on a woman’s body. Beyond the physical toll, Loh spoke candidly about the emotional weight of the process. She confessed that IVF instilled in her a sense of 'overly cautious and pessimistic' outlook. Even after receiving a positive pregnancy test, she and her husband found it difficult to fully celebrate, as the 'good news' was tempered with warnings and anxieties.

The joy she anticipated was replaced by a mixture of relief and persistent worry. The couple discovered they were expecting on their wedding anniversary, but the significance of the day was overshadowed by the uncertainty surrounding the pregnancy. Loh’s post also offered a glimpse into the practical difficulties of undergoing IVF while maintaining her career as an actress.

She recounted having to administer injections between scenes and outfit changes during filming, and shared photos illustrating her bloated stomach and the anxieties she faced regarding her wardrobe. She emphasized that IVF was far more than just a physical process; it was a journey marked by 'cautious hope, quiet endurance, and learning not to celebrate too early.

' Loh poignantly concluded by acknowledging the isolating nature of IVF, stating, 'I now know why they say IVF is a lonely journey. ' The actress, who rose to prominence after winning the MediaCorp Channel 5 talent contest *The 5 Search* in 2015, publicly announced her pregnancy on March 6th, expressing her gratitude for a successful first attempt at IVF.

She is currently starring in the 2025 series *Perfectly Imperfect* and is slated to appear in the upcoming dystopian-crime drama *The Leftovers*, a three-season show set to premiere in October 2026 on Mediacorp and Mewatch. Her openness about her IVF experience is likely to resonate with many individuals and couples navigating similar challenges, offering a sense of solidarity and understanding





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IVF Infertility Kayly Loh Pregnancy Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome Celebrity Mediacorp The 5 Search Perfectly Imperfect The Leftovers

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