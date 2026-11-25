Singaporean actress Sora Ma, 42, announced on Nov 24 that she has left livestreaming platform Home Live Mall, days after her Nov 19 debut and after her planned Nov 22 solo livestream did not go ahead.

Singaporean actress Sora Ma has ended her stint with livestreaming platform Home Live Mall, announcing her exit on Tuesday (Nov 24), two days after her planned solo livestream did not go ahead.

The 42-year-old shared the news in a Facebook post, writing: After much thought and consideration, I've decided not to continue. Ma made her first appearance on Home Live Mall on Nov 19 after joining the platform that month. During that first appearance, Mediacorp actor Chen Hanwei made a surprise appearance to show his support. The two previously starred together in the long-running drama 118, which aired from 2014 to 2018.

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Sora Ma Announces Departure From Home Live Mall

She was scheduled to hold her first solo livestream on the platform on Nov 22, but the planned session did not go ahead. She announced her departure from the platform two days later. In her announcement, Ma thanked those who had supported her during her brief stint. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity, the things she has learnt, and the lovely people she met along the way.

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In a follow-up post, Ma clarified that her decision was based on her personal commitments and priorities at this stage of her life. She also thanked the Home Live Mall team for the opportunity and guidance. She said she hoped her clarification would put any unnecessary speculation to rest. Before joining Home Live Mall, Ma had run her own livestreaming business selling jewellery.

She had encountered several challenges while managing that business on her own. Viewing the new team as a family, she had hoped to join the larger group so she would no longer have to navigate the industry alone, and to continue in the industry as part of a larger team. Home Live Mall is a local livestreaming e-commerce network. It is operated by Home Family, which runs channels such as 37 Home Live Mall and 69 Home Live Mall.

Solo Livestream Cancellation And Short Partnership End

Chen, who co-starred with Ma in 118, appeared during her live stream and offered her his encouragement. Ma's exit marks the end of a partnership that lasted only days, from her Nov 19 debut to her Nov 24 announcement. Her planned Nov 22 solo livestream, which would have been her first on the platform, did not take place.

The actress said in her second post that the decision to end this collaboration was based on her personal commitments and priorities at this stage of her life.