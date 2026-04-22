Ada Choi Embraces Present Moment, Lets Children Chart Their Own Paths

Hong Kong actress Ada Choi shares her philosophy of living in the present, her approach to her children's future careers, and her evolving perspective on her acting career.

Hong Kong actress Ada Choi has embraced a philosophy of living fully in the present moment , relinquishing the need for rigid long-term plans. The 52-year-old star, known for her impactful roles in popular television dramas, shared her perspective with AsiaOne while attending the Star Awards 2026 on April 19th, where she presented awards for the Top 10 Most Popular Male and Female Artistes.

Choi’s approach extends to her children’s future, specifically whether they will follow in her footsteps into the entertainment industry. She firmly believes in allowing her children to chart their own courses, offering support and encouragement without imposing her own desires. She stated that if her children express an interest in showbiz, she would wholeheartedly support them, but equally, she would respect their decision if they choose a different path, recognizing that their lives are ultimately their own.

Choi’s career began in 1991 after her participation in the Miss Hong Kong beauty pageant, quickly establishing her as a prominent figure in Hong Kong’s entertainment scene. She has garnered widespread recognition for her performances in several critically acclaimed TVB dramas, including the long-running medical series *Healing Hands* (1998-2000) and the historical epic *Where the Legend Begins* (2002).

Her portrayal of Empress Ula-Nara Yixiu in the immensely popular Chinese historical drama *Empresses in the Palace* (2011) further cemented her status as a versatile and respected actress. She shares three children with her husband, daughters Zoe (15) and Chloe (13), and a seven-year-old son, Max. Choi observes that her children have naturally inherited a passion for performance, nurtured by their upbringing and exposure to the arts.

Her daughters actively participate in school stage plays, demonstrating a clear enthusiasm for performing, while her son Max displays a diverse range of interests, excelling in taekwondo, singing, and acting. Choi views her current role as a parent as one of accompaniment and observation, preparing to transition into a supportive audience as her children mature. She emphasizes the importance of providing unwavering support and blessings, regardless of the paths they ultimately choose.

She understands the need to avoid excessive interference, preferring to offer guidance from a respectful distance. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2026, Choi reiterated her commitment to embracing the present, acknowledging the inherent unpredictability of life. She believes that meticulously crafted plans often fall short in the face of unforeseen circumstances, and that true fulfillment lies in dedicating oneself wholeheartedly to the task at hand. This philosophy extends beyond her professional life and deeply influences her approach to parenting.

With her two daughters navigating the complexities of adolescence, Choi recognizes the need for constant adaptation and learning. She views interacting with them and supporting their growth as a continuous challenge, offering valuable opportunities for personal wisdom. She also acknowledges the unique developmental stage of her youngest son, requiring a flexible mindset and a willingness to adjust her parenting style accordingly.

Furthermore, Choi has adopted a new perspective on her acting career, actively seeking roles that push her boundaries and allow for personal and professional growth. She aspires to experience continuous transformation and evolution throughout her future endeavors, both on and off screen. She is actively looking for roles that will challenge her and allow her to explore new facets of her craft, embracing the journey of lifelong learning and artistic exploration.

Her focus is on fully immersing herself in each project and embracing the opportunities for growth that each role presents





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Ada Choi Hong Kong Actress Star Awards 2026 Present Moment Parenting Showbiz Acting Career Empresses In The Palace

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