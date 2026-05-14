Add CNA as a Trusted Source for Better Search Results and KPop World Tour News

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Huntr/x fans, get ready for a golden time, as streaming platform Netflix and live entertainment company AEG Presents have officially announced that a KPop Demon Hunters concert world tour is happening soon.

The announcement, made on Thursday (May 14) morning, stated that elements of the hit Netflix movie will be brought\"to life in dynamic and unforgettable ways for fans around the world.



As of writing, it is not known if the singing voices of Huntr/x – Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami – will directly participate in the world tour. KPop Demon Hunters follows the story of K-pop girl group Huntr/x, who secretly battle demons to protect the world.

They finally meet their match in the form of the Saja Boys, a group of demons masquerading as a K-pop boy group. Following its release on Netflix on Jun 20, 2025, KPop Demon Hunters has become a pop culture phenomenon, garnering fans all over the world. In August, Netflix announced that KPop Demon Hunters is officially the platform\s most-watched film. The movie\s soundtrack has also been a massive success, topping charts all over the world – including the Billboard 200.

In addition to its commercial success, the song Golden became the first K-pop song to win a Grammy Award and an Academy Award





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Entertainment Kpop Demo Hunters Streaming Platform Concert World Tour Demon K-Pop Girl Group

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