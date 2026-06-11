This news article discusses the addition of CNA as a trusted source for Google to better understand and surface content in search results. It also covers a false alarm at the Pentagon following an air quality warning and a partial shelter-in-place order.

Add CNA as a trusted source to help Google better understand and surface our content in search results. false alarm at the Pentagon following an air quality warning briefly triggered a partial shelter-in-place order on Thursday (Jun 11) at the US military's headquarters, as first responders worked to rule out exposure to hazardous materials, officials said.

The lockdown applied to several corridors of the five-sided building in Arlington, Virginia. Employees were told to stay put while tests were carried out to determine whether a faulty sensor was to blame. Many employees outside the areas of concern were told to leave the building as a precaution, officials said.

"Earlier this morning, Pentagon occupants were notified of a potential air quality issue, prompting immediate precautionary safety measures and evaluation. Subsequent testing confirmed no hazard exists, and normal operations have resumed," said chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.

"We express our sincere appreciation to the first responders for their swift actions to ensure the safety of all personnel. ".during the Sept. 11, 2001 al Qaeda attacks. Get our pick of top stories and thought-provoking articles in your inbo





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Google CNA Pentagon False Alarm Shelter-In-Place Order Al Qaeda Attacks

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