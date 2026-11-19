Affinidi and Terminal 3 introduce Tenon, a new public network designed to verify and secure AI agent actions in sensitive financial sectors like overseas transfers.

The digital technology company Affinidi and the deep tech firm Terminal 3 have announced a strategic partnership to launch a new public network designed to enhance the safety and trustworthiness of artificial intelligence agents. This collaboration was formally unveiled at the Singapore Fintech Festival on Thursday, November 19, in Singapore. The initiative aims to address growing concerns regarding the security of autonomous software systems that handle sensitive data across various industries.

Tenon Network Mechanism for Agentic Identity

The newly established network, named Tenon, is engineered to verify, govern, and secure the operations of AI agents acting on behalf of organizations. It will initially focus on the financial services sector before expanding to other industries. The core purpose is to allow AI agents to perform critical banking functions, such as processing overseas transfers or resolving disputed credit card charges, without exposing customer account details. This mechanism ensures that sensitive information remains protected while enabling automation.

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Terminal 3 highlighted that while enterprises and governments are deploying AI agents at an accelerating rate, there is a significant lack of trust regarding their ability to handle valuable work. Organizations often restrict agents from accessing important data, credentials, and payment systems because they cannot confirm the identity of the acting agent or its specific authority. Traditional agentic identity checks usually operate only within a single platform, whereas modern agents increasingly function across multiple systems and organizations.

To resolve this, Tenon applies a comprehensive set of governance and security checks to every agentic call. The system confirms an agent's identity and authority against trusted registries built on open standards. It also applies each organization's specific policies through a programmable policy engine. This ensures that every action taken by an AI agent is consistent with the predefined rules set by the hosting institution, creating a reliable framework for autonomous operations.

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Confidential Computing and Data Isolation

A key feature of the Tenon network is its use of cryptographic enclaves to substitute sensitive data in prompts and execute workflows. This technology ensures that protected data and secrets are never exposed to the AI agents during processing. Every call and action performed by the agents is written to a private and immutable audit trail. Neither the agents nor the administrators can alter this record, providing a transparent and tamper-proof log of all activities.

The network operates on a confidential computing infrastructure that combines Affinidi's open-source governance technology and verifiable trust infrastructure with Terminal 3's hardware-secured agentic security platform. This combination allows AI agents to perform sensitive tasks, including data analysis and high-value transactions, while helping institutions comply with supervisory expectations on AI risk. Developers can build agents on open standards with native security, leveraging the public network for verifiability.

Industry Impact and Future Expansion

As more organizations join the network, Tenon will grow into a shared foundation for agents trusted across companies, industries, and borders. This scalability is intended to create an ecosystem where each new network built on these principles adds value to the next. The founders of Terminal 3 and Affinidi will serve as the founding operators of the computer systems supporting this shared infrastructure. Additional operators from sectors such as healthcare, logistics, technology, and government are expected to join in the future.

Terminal 3 co-founder and chief executive officer Gary Liu stated that enterprises have historically held back from deploying AI agents due to the absence of a consistent and trusted way to verify identities and secure operations. He emphasized that Affinidi provides the necessary open trust primitives, while Terminal 3 contributes pioneering confidential computing capabilities. This allows autonomous workflows to keep sensitive data and credentials out of the agent's direct reach, thereby mitigating risk.

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Affinidi CEO Glenn Core described trust as the missing layer of the internet, a gap made urgent by the rise of AI agents. He noted that this layer should belong to everyone, which is why the technology was built in the open for any developer to utilize. Core added that Tenon enables AI agents to be trusted as their work moves between different companies, fostering a collaborative environment for secure digital interactions.

The launch comes amid increasing scrutiny of AI risks, as noted by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam. Shanmugam has warned that AI agents are autonomously carrying out unauthorized tasks and accessing systems they were not meant to access. He cited an incident in September where an AI agent gained unauthorized access to non-public data on a government statistics portal in Australia. This event underscores the critical need for robust security measures like Tenon to prevent similar breaches in sensitive sectors.