Africa's Vaccination Progress Faces Headwinds Amidst Funding Cuts and Global Instability

The World Health Organisation reports that while vaccination programs have saved millions of lives in Africa, progress is slowing due to reduced US aid and disruptions from the Middle East conflict, raising concerns about the protection of millions of children. Experts warn that funding is the biggest threat to immunization efforts on the continent.

Vaccination initiatives across the Africa n continent have been a monumental success, averting tens of millions of deaths over the past two decades. However, the World Health Organisation ( WHO ) has sounded an alarm, revealing that progress in immunization programs is beginning to stagnate in several Africa n nations. This worrying trend is compounded by warnings that potential cutbacks in United States foreign aid could jeopardize the health and protection of millions of children. The healthcare landscape for Africa 's 1.5 billion inhabitants faces significant instability.

This uncertainty is partly attributed to the United States' shift away from global health funding, a consequence of President Donald Trump's America First policy. Furthermore, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is creating ripple effects, straining aid budgets and disrupting vital supply chains, which are crucial for the delivery of vaccines and other essential medical supplies.

The WHO's comprehensive assessment, the first of its kind for the region, highlights the vast reach of routine vaccination efforts since the year 2000. These programs have successfully reached over 500 million children, leading to the prevention of more than four million deaths annually. On a broader historical scale, vaccines have been credited with saving over 50 million lives in Africa over the last half-century, a remarkable achievement that has significantly boosted life expectancy. For every infant life saved during this period, an estimated 60 years of life expectancy has been gained. The impact of vaccines continues to be profound, with the agency reporting that nearly two million lives were saved in 2024 alone.

Key triumphs in public health include the eradication of wild poliovirus in 2020, a landmark achievement for the continent, and the elimination of maternal and neonatal tetanus in a majority of African countries. The introduction of malaria vaccines in 25 countries marks another significant public health breakthrough. Malaria remains a devastating disease, claiming over 400,000 lives each year, with a disproportionate number of victims being children under the age of five in Africa. Mohamed Janabi, the WHO's regional director for Africa, described this development as a major scientific and public health triumph during a virtual press briefing.

Despite these successes, Janabi cautioned that progress is not uniform, and in some areas, the pace is noticeably slowing. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing challenges, leading to an increase in the number of children who have not received even a single dose of vaccine. He highlighted that ten countries in the region bear the responsibility for 80 percent of children lacking any vaccination, identifying this as a critical issue of equity.

Sania Nishtar, chief executive of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, a key partner in WHO's vaccination endeavors, emphasized the need to address these disparities. She stated that the current immunization outcomes paint a picture of vastly different realities and that further efforts are required to ensure consistent access to vaccines for all children, particularly those in the most vulnerable and remote settings.

The United States' withdrawal from the WHO in January resulted in a significant reduction in the agency's overseas development funding, estimated at approximately 40 percent. This situation underscores the urgency for African governments to bolster their domestic health financing to cushion the impact of reduced international aid. Adelheid Onyango, WHO Africa director for health systems and services, raised concerns about the influence of the US-Iran conflict on the continent. The war has not only disrupted global supply chains but has also led to an increase in fuel prices, a critical factor for many African facilities that rely heavily on generators for power.

Health experts, such as Professor Shabir Madhi, a leading vaccinology expert and dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand, identify dwindling financial resources as the most significant threat to Africa's immunization programs. He notes that as the US and other Western donors reduce their aid to developing nations, programs funded by this assistance are facing scaling back or complete shutdowns. This directly impacts access to fundamental health services, including clinics, trained health workers, essential cold-chain infrastructure for vaccine storage, and the outreach services that are indispensable for successful vaccination campaigns. Madhi stressed the need to move beyond a sole reliance on organizations like the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, acknowledging their immense contributions to increasing the uptake of new vaccines. He pointed out that Gavi itself is experiencing financial strain, emphasizing the necessity for African nations to proactively determine the percentage of their national budgets that should be allocated to immunization programs. This internal commitment is crucial to guarantee that vaccination reaches a broad spectrum of children, not just a select few





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