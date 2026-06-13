African Airlines Struggle with Rising Jet Fuel Prices and Supply Strains

The war in Iran is driving up jet fuel prices and worsening supply strains for African airlines, forcing carriers to review routes and raising fresh concerns about the stability of the continent's aviation network. The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) says the crisis has exposed its heavy dependence on imported refined jet fuel, leaving airlines vulnerable to global shocks.

The war in Iran is driving up jet fuel prices and worsening supply strains for African airlines, forcing carriers to review routes and raising fresh concerns about the stability of the continent's aviation network.

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) says the crisis has exposed its heavy dependence on imported refined jet fuel, leaving airlines vulnerable to global shocks. African carriers were already paying about 17 per cent more for jet fuel than the global average before the Iran war, according to AFRAA. The new price pressures are adding to already thin margins across the sector.

The aviation industry is closely watching the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor through which about one-fifth of the world's oil and fuel flowed before Iran effectively closed it for shipping at the start of the war in February. For African airlines, the effects are amplified by structural constraints, including higher procurement costs and a weaker ability to absorb shocks.

Some airlines have already begun adjusting networks, cutting frequencies and reviewing routes to manage rising costs and fuel uncertainty. The crisis has renewed calls for Africa to strengthen domestic refining capacity and reduce reliance on imported jet fuel. Attention is increasingly turning to projects such as Nigeria's Dangote Refinery, which is expected to play a growing role in supplying refined fuel across the region, including to countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia and South Africa.

Despite the pressures, demand for air travel in Africa remains strong, with AFRAA projecting passenger growth of about 6 per cent annually, outpacing many global markets. If this continues, the impact on African airlines will be very severe. If Africa wants a resilient aviation sector, it must secure its own fuel future





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African Airlines Association Jet Fuel Prices Supply Strains Strait Of Hormuz Dangote Refinery Passenger Growth Resilient Aviation Sector Fuel Future

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