Ageism in Singapore's Job Market: Older Professionals Struggle to Find Employment

Highly qualified professionals over 50 in Singapore face significant challenges in securing jobs, struggling to get interviews or job offers despite active job searching, according to a recent forum discussion. Concerns about ageism and employer perceptions regarding inflexibility, salary expectations, and tech skills are contributing factors.

The Singapore job market presents significant challenges for professionals over the age of 50, as highlighted by a recent discussion on the r/singaporejobs forum. A former colleague shared the plight of a group of highly qualified individuals who have been struggling to secure interviews or job offers for approximately six months following retrenchment.

This group, possessing strong track records in finance, engineering, and IT, is actively applying for positions through various online platforms, including LinkedIn, WSQ, and CareersFuture, yet they have received no interview invitations. Notably, these professionals previously earned over S$12,000 per month and now consider salaries between S$5,000 and S$8,000. This situation has sparked a conversation about the prevalence of ageism in the Singaporean job market and its impact on older workers' employment prospects.\The issue of ageism in the Singaporean workforce has been a long-standing concern, with evidence suggesting that workers over 55 and under 24 face greater age discrimination compared to other regions. Participants in the online discussion overwhelmingly agreed with the observations, acknowledging the difficulty that individuals over 50 face when seeking new employment. One user noted that it's common for older workers to struggle to get responses, citing age bias as a significant factor. Suggestions included updating resumes and LinkedIn profiles to showcase recent skills and certifications, rebranding, and leveraging networking opportunities. Another user from the IT industry confirmed the challenges, stating they experienced difficulties in securing interviews despite actively applying for jobs for six months. However, the discussion wasn't universally negative; some argued that the current job market is difficult for everyone, irrespective of age. Additional news was present, including a fresh graduate turning down job offers for travel and a man caught attempting to evade checkpoint checks. These are not related to the primary topic of ageism in the job market.\Several factors contribute to employers' reluctance to hire older job candidates, according to career experts. These include the fear that older workers might be inflexible or resistant to change, salary expectations often associated with experience, and the assumption that older workers might struggle with new technologies. Career experts recommend that older job seekers focus on upskilling, staying current with digital tools and industry trends, maintaining an active presence on LinkedIn, and highlighting transferable skills and career growth rather than simply emphasizing years of experience on their CV or profile. The challenges faced by older job seekers in Singapore highlight the need for a deeper understanding of age bias in the workplace and the implementation of strategies to promote fair and inclusive hiring practices





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