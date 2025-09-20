Agoda and Unions Collaborate to Support Retrenched Workers in Singapore

Agoda reaches agreement with unions to support retrenched workers' transition in Singapore, acknowledging inappropriate clauses and reaffirming commitment to fair employment practices.

Agoda , in collaboration with unions, has finalized an agreement to facilitate the transition of its retrenched employees.

According to a joint media release issued on Friday, September 19, by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the Singapore Industrial and Services Employees' Union (SISEU), Agoda has engaged in extensive discussions with NTUC, SISEU, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), and the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) to ensure a smooth and supportive process. The company has acknowledged the inappropriateness of clauses that discourage or restrict employees from contacting trade unions, government agencies, or statutory bodies. The unions have expressed their appreciation for Agoda's proactive approach in engaging with them and the government, and for the transparency demonstrated in sharing information regarding the retrenchment exercise. The unions also confirmed that the retrenchment benefits for the affected workers align with industry guidelines, and that Agoda's management has agreed to collaborate with the unions to provide comprehensive support throughout the transition period.\SISEU is actively reaching out to the impacted workers to offer guidance and assistance. Furthermore, both NTUC and SISEU have pledged to furnish resources for these workers, including financial aid as needed. NTUC emphasized that while retrenchments may sometimes be unavoidable, they should be implemented only as a last resort. They highlighted the importance of companies working closely with affiliated unions to ensure a fair and equitable process, safeguarding the interests of all workers, especially those who are part of the Singaporean core. MOM, in a separate statement released on Friday, described the discussions surrounding Agoda's retrenchment as an encouraging development. MOM further emphasized the availability of support programs, including job matching and career coaching, offered by NTUC, NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute, and Workforce Singapore (WSG). The ministry also clarified that employers can enter into severance agreements with retrenched employees but should not impede them from contacting authorities or unions when legitimate concerns arise. MOM reiterated that employers are obligated to uphold the spirit of fair and progressive employment practices, especially during significant workforce changes such as retrenchments.\In a separate statement, Agoda confirmed that clauses discouraging employees from contacting authorities are inappropriate. The company acknowledged that such provisions contradict the spirit of fair and responsible employment practices in Singapore and expressed regret for any language in their agreements that may have given employees the impression they could not seek support and advice from government agencies, statutory bodies, or trade unions. Agoda also extended its apologies for any negative impact experienced by the employees and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the tripartite employment practices in Singapore. Highlighting the company’s deep empathy for the employees impacted by the restructuring, Agoda restated its dedication to maintaining open communication, upholding fair employment standards, and supporting Singapore's workforce. The company highlighted its investment in Singapore and that they would continue hiring highly skilled jobs particularly in the AI, product and technology space. This commitment shows Agoda’s long-term investment in Singapore’s workforce. The company’s acknowledgment and apology are a significant step towards ensuring fair treatment and building trust with its employees, especially in a challenging time of restructuring





