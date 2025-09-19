Agoda's Severance Clauses Spark Controversy: Discouraging Contact with Unions and Authorities Draws Criticism

Online travel firm Agoda faced backlash for severance clauses that discouraged retrenched employees from contacting trade unions and government agencies. The clauses, which would have resulted in employees forfeiting their severance pay, have been condemned by unions, legal experts, and the Ministry of Manpower. Agoda has since apologized and pledged to amend its practice, after meetings with authorities and unions.

The online travel firm, Agoda , faced significant backlash after including clauses in its severance agreements that discouraged retrenched employees from contacting trade unions or government agencies. This controversial practice prompted scrutiny from various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Manpower ( MOM ) and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

The clauses stipulated that employees would forfeit their severance payments if they contacted any government agencies, statutory boards, or trade unions, or initiated mediation requests, claims, or legal proceedings against the company. Legal experts and worker advocates have widely condemned this practice, citing its potential to undermine workers' rights and access to legal recourse.\The Ministry of Manpower immediately announced that it would review the clauses. Unions also publicly opposed Agoda's actions, labelling them as unfair and irresponsible. The company initially defended the clauses, stating their intention was to resolve any remaining issues with the impacted employees. However, after a series of meetings with MOM and union representatives, Agoda issued an apology and acknowledged that the provisions were inappropriate. The company also committed to working with the labor movement to support the retrenched employees, signalling a shift in its approach. Legal experts clarified that clauses aimed at preventing workers from utilizing statutory dispute channels are illegal and unenforceable under Singapore law. They highlighted that the Employment Claims Act (ECA) specifically voids any agreement terms that limit the Employment Claims Tribunals' (ECT) jurisdiction or prevent individuals from seeking mediation or making claims under the Act. This means any severance clause penalizing employees for approaching bodies like the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) or the ECT is invalid. Although there isn't a specific statute declaring clauses barring contact with MOM as void, legal professionals have argued that such stipulations are against the spirit of the law.\Legal experts also noted that broad provisions preventing employees from contacting MOM or unions are uncommon and often attract scrutiny. While confidentiality and non-disparagement clauses are standard in separation agreements, they usually include exceptions that allow disclosures to regulators, courts, tribunals, law enforcement, and unions. The emphasis here is on ensuring that employees are not unduly restricted from exercising their rights or seeking legal advice. The severance payments are often offered as a gesture of goodwill and aren't governed by specific retrenchment benefits, which makes it important for all concerned to treat the process fairly. Senior criminal lawyer, Mr. Rajan Supramaniam, highlighted the concerns regarding infringement on workers' fundamental rights and that such clauses are unlikely to be upheld. Experts also indicated that such clauses are unusual and that it is irregular for Agoda to demand that employees refrain from doing so. The public statements show that the company will now work to ensure its agreement aligns with local law. Overall the company's actions will be viewed with close attention in the future in regards to their ongoing employment practices. This situation highlights the need for companies to respect employee rights during retrenchment exercises and to ensure severance agreements comply with all legal and ethical standards





