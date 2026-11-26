Investigation reveals coordinated bot network posting fictional complaints about multi-million ringgit projects in Johor to tag local politicians on Threads.

A coordinated network of social media accounts on the platform Threads has been spreading fabricated complaints about non-existent infrastructure projects in the Malaysia n state of Johor. These posts falsely claimed that fictional companies were mismanaging multi-million ringgit contracts, causing frustration among residents regarding public services. The accounts targeted Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi and state executive councillor Mohd Jafni Md Shukor, urging them to intervene in these imaginary disputes.

Fictional Projects and Nonexistent Firms

CNA Verify identified at least 188 accounts posing as Johor residents to advance this disinformation campaign. These accounts cited bizarre and entirely fictional entities, such as the "Snoring Doughnut Dragon" which supposedly managed a botched RM444 million public air-conditioning project. Other made-up firms included "Cosmic Custard Chicken," "Floating Sausage Library," "Haunted Jelly Slippers SDN BHD," and "Grumpy Rainbow Toaster SDN BHD." Searches through Malaysia's official Companies Commission portal confirmed that none of these 98 named companies exist. The project values cited in the posts always repeated a single digit three times, such as RM111 million, RM888 million, or RM999 million.

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Geographic Origins and Account Behavior

Despite posing as local citizens, data provided by Threads owner Meta indicates that the vast majority of these accounts are not based in Malaysia. Of the 188 profiles analyzed, 93 appeared to originate from Pakistan, while 36 were linked to Russia, with 16 from other unspecified countries. The remaining 43 accounts showed no geographic location data. The user profiles typically combined names with numeric strings and featured a mix of Asian and Caucasian faces, with at least 55 accounts sharing identical profile pictures. Most accounts, 182 in total, had zero followers, and 181 posted only a single complaint before disappearing from active scrutiny.

Coordination Tactics and Burst Posting

The disinformation campaign exhibited strong signs of automation and coordination through synchronized posting times and identical wording. On November 13, 92 posts were published across different accounts within an 11-hour window, with two posts appearing just three seconds apart. Another burst occurred on November 15, when 95 posts were uploaded within three hours. The accounts reused specific phrases, including a Malay expression meaning "project is no small matter," which appeared in 22 different posts. This structured approach suggests the use of automated tools to amplify the narrative of municipal neglect.

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Political Impact and Expert Analysis

Associate Professor Nuurrianti Jalli of Sunway University Malaysia notes that tagging politicians on social media is a common tactic used by citizens seeking municipal repairs. The bot network exploited this familiarity to manipulate political discourse. By targeting figures like Onn Hafiz Ghazi, the accounts aimed to generate responses to complaints that could not be fact-checked due to the lack of specific locations. This strategy creates confusion and forces officials to address issues that do not physically exist, thereby wasting administrative resources and undermining trust in local government services.

Timeline and Registration Patterns

The registration timeline of these accounts reveals strategic timing relative to local political events. Of the 188 accounts, 135 joined Threads in November, while 51 created their profiles in June and July around the time of the state election. This pattern suggests a long-term strategy to build a reservoir of inauthentic accounts for future disinformation campaigns. The complaints often focused on mundane issues like slippery footpaths and long traffic light queues, designed to appear relatable while containing impossible logistical details. The campaign highlights the evolving nature of digital misinformation in Southeast Asian politics.