AI Compute Investment in Sarawak: SoftBank, Grab and PETROS Join Forces

SoftBank, Grab and Petroleum Sarawak Berhad plan a multi-year AI compute investment targeting five gigawatts or more in Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

SoftBank, Grab and Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (PETROS) have proposed a multi-year investment to develop AI compute capacity across Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia. The long-term target for the programme is five gigawatts or more. The Sarawak project will be jointly developed by SoftBank, Grab and PETROS, building on a framework agreement signed in Kuching on 8 October.

The investment will be released in stages rather than as a single payment. Each stage depends on projects reaching key development and customer contract milestones, along with the necessary closing conditions. The structure gives the partners a way to commit capital as the projects demonstrate progress.

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How the Sarawak AI Compute Funding Is Structured

The initial seed capital for the Sarawak project is around $1.3b (US$1b). SoftBank is contributing $1b (US$800m), while Grab and PETROS are each contributing $128m (US$100m).

A separate set of projects in the same programme has its own seed capital of nearly $1.1b (US$850m). Of that amount, Grab is providing $833m (US$650m) and SoftBank is providing $256m (US$200m). The source does not give a separate location for this second funding package, so the figures should be read as distinct from the Sarawak allocation.

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Further development is expected to be financed at the project level. Each project is expected to draw on third-party equity and non-recourse project financing, which would limit the backing of the projects to their own assets and cash flows rather than to the parent companies.

Leadership, Partners and Government Alignment

Grab CEO Anthony Tan is expected to oversee the development of both projects. Tan is also expected to appoint dedicated management teams to run day-to-day operations for each one.

The projects will be developed in collaboration with the Federal Government of Malaysia and the Sarawak Government. The initiatives are designed to align with the National AI Action Plan 2026 to 2030, which aims to position Malaysia as an inclusive and sustainable AI nation. They also support Sarawak's long-term development aspiration under the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030.

SoftBank and Grab have said they will seek additional investors and hyperscaler customers to support project development and expansion. Those customers would be needed to fill the capacity the projects are designed to deliver.

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Jobs, Advanced Manufacturing and Next Steps

The initiatives are expected to create high-value employment opportunities in engineering, design and technical fields. The parties say this work will support the objectives of the National Fourth Industrial Revolution Policy and the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint.

Beyond AI, SoftBank, Grab and PETROS will also explore other areas of mutual interest. Advanced manufacturing in Malaysia is named as one of those areas. The next concrete steps are the milestone-based stage releases and the signing of customer contracts, which will determine how quickly the Sarawak project moves from framework agreement to build-out.