Research by Kennesaw State University and University of Bristol reveals guilt and trust issues arise when using chatbots for romantic texts, birthday letters, and other intimate communications.

Recent behavioral studies and public installations indicate that utilizing artificial intelligence to compose personal messages, from breakup texts to wedding vows, triggers significant ethical discomfort and social backlash. As the use of chatbots for mundane tasks becomes normalized, a growing body of evidence suggests that deploying these tools for intimate communications crosses a clear ethical boundary defined by perceived dishonesty and a lack of human effort.

Confession Booths Reveal Hidden AI Usage

Oliva Tai, an artist known for her recurring public installations, utilized a purple box set up on a folding table in San Francisco's Alamo Square to solicit public admissions regarding digital secrets. The installation, which Tai has replicated more than twelve times across the Bay Area, New York, and Denver, served as a repository for confessions about outsourcing personal communication to artificial intelligence.

Also read Economic losses from Indonesia fires could reach US$30 billion, research shows

Visitors to the Alamo Square site provided candid admissions such as having ChatGPT draft every text in a romantic relationship or using AI to compose a letter for a girlfriend's grandmother's eightieth birthday. Tai observed that the term confession accurately reflected the guilt individuals felt about their reliance on these tools, even as they continued to employ them for deeply personal interactions.

Guilt and Perceptions of Dishonesty Drive Negative Reactions

Danielle Hass, a professor at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, conducted vignette-based experiments as part of her Ph.D. research in consumer behavior to analyze human reactions to AI-generated personal messages. Her findings confirmed that individuals who have previously used AI for personal writing feel just as guilty as those who have never engaged in the practice.

Advertisement

Hass identified dishonesty as the primary driver of this negative sentiment, noting that users perceive their actions as manipulative. The research suggests that the core issue is not the technology itself, but the deception inherent in presenting machine-generated words as authentic human emotion, regardless of the user's intent.

AI Users Perceived as Lazy and Less Trustworthy

Scott Claessens, a senior researcher at the University of Bristol in the UK, expanded on these findings by examining how observers perceive individuals who utilize artificial intelligence for social tasks. His research indicates that people who rely on AI are consistently viewed as lazier, less competent, and less trustworthy than those who write messages manually.

Claessens explained that while people have long supplemented social interactions with pre-written birthday cards or standard poems in love notes, the effortless nature of AI generates a distinct aversion. He emphasized that human relationships fundamentally require visible effort as a signal of investment, and the ease of AI output undermines this necessary display of care.

Expert Guidelines for Navigating AI in Relationships

Sarah Newman, director of art and education at Harvard University's metaLAB and collaborator with Tai, argues that societal norms regarding AI usage are currently emerging in real-time. She suggests that individuals should use their own conflicted feelings as a moral compass, recommending that users ask themselves if they would be comfortable disclosing AI assistance to their partners.

Advertisement

Newman asserts that personal messages do not require perfection, as imperfections often contribute to the authenticity and endearing quality of human communication. While some specific scenarios, such as aiding partners with different native languages or assisting individuals with learning disabilities like dyslexia, may warrant AI support, general romantic correspondence should remain a human endeavor.

Guilt Serves as a Marker for Human Connection

Danielle Hass of Kennesaw State University concludes that the persistence of guilt in this context is a functional and positive response. She believes that while artificial intelligence is rapidly being accepted as a tool for professional efficiency, the emotional discomfort associated with personal AI use serves as a vital indicator of interpersonal wrongdoings.

Hass states that this guilt effectively signals where humans are expected to maintain direct emotional responsibility. It reminds users that despite the convenience of automated communication, certain aspects of human interaction require genuine, unassisted emotional engagement to preserve trust and intimacy in relationships.