AI‑Powered Cybercrime Swells Across Asia and the South Pacific, Interpol Warns

Interpol's latest regional cyber‑threat assessment shows that cybercrime now makes up over 30 percent of recorded offenses in more than half of Asian and South Pacific nations, driven by AI‑enabled scams, deep‑fake fraud and ransomware attacks that total billions of dollars annually.

A recent Interpol assessment highlights a dramatic surge in cyber‑crime activity across Asia and the South Pacific, where illicit activity now exceeds thirty percent of all recorded offenses in more than half of the surveyed nations.

The report, which draws on data supplied by eighteen member states and a range of private‑sector partners, paints a stark picture of a region under pressure from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. According to the agency, online scams, phishing attacks and ransomware remain the most common forms of crime, but the emergence of artificial‑intelligence tools is expanding the scale, speed and effectiveness of these illicit operations.

Generative AI systems are already being used to craft highly convincing phishing emails, while deep‑fake video and voice‑cloning technologies enable criminals to impersonate public officials, corporate executives and trusted acquaintances with frightening realism. These capabilities have lowered the technical barrier to entry, allowing individuals with little technical expertise to launch attacks that once required specialised knowledge. The assessment also reveals the sheer volume of threats that have been detected and blocked in 2024.

Trend Micro, one of Interpol's private‑sector collaborators, reported that more than 6.5 billion suspicious activities were intercepted across the region during the year. Ransomware incidents alone topped 135,000, targeting key sectors such as manufacturing, real estate and financial services. Phishing remains pervasive, with an average of 5.5 out of every 1,000 internet users clicking malicious links each month-approximately twice the global average-and cloud‑based applications identified as the primary vector.

Discussions about deep‑fake scams on cyber‑criminal forums and Telegram channels used by Southeast Asian actors surged by 600 percent between February and June 2024, indicating a rapid adoption of AI‑enabled fraud techniques. Interpol's cyber‑crime chief Neal Jetton warned that organised crime groups are integrating AI into large‑scale scam compounds that exploit both victims and trafficked workers.

He cited Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines as hotspots where transnational syndicates run extensive fraud, illegal‑gambling and labour‑exploitation networks that generate close to US$40 billion annually. Despite intensified law‑enforcement crackdowns, many of these groups have simply relocated or altered their tactics, presenting fresh challenges for authorities. Jetton emphasized stark disparities in cyber‑res[[[[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[][[





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