AI Productivity Gains Fall Short of Profit Targets for Asian Firms

Executives from Alvarez & Marsal and SATS reveal that while AI boosts efficiency, most companies struggle to see financial returns due to high costs and implementation gaps.

Senior executives from Alvarez & Marsal and Singapore Airport Terminal Services ( SATS) warn that a significant gap exists between perceived efficiency gains and actual financial performance for businesses deploying artificial intelligence. While approximately 80 percent of organizations report personal productivity improvements, only 37 percent perceive a direct impact on company profits, according to data cited by Garg, the managing director and head of Southeast Asia and Australia at Alvarez & Marsal. This discrepancy highlights that technological adoption alone does not guarantee economic success without strategic operational restructuring.

Stagnant Returns Amidst AI Adoption

Recent surveys indicate that the majority of companies are currently stuck in what Garg terms the dip of a productivity J-curve, a phase where initial investments in technology and necessary organizational changes have not yet yielded broader financial benefits. Ong, a representative from SATS, referenced data from the Infocomm Media Development Authority showing that only 6.6 percent of AI-using firms in Singapore have fully implemented the technology, while approximately 60 percent are still in testing phases or developing their first use cases. Although AI usage among larger Singapore companies increased from 62.5 percent in 2025 to 70.4 percent in 2026, the share of firms in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand reporting strong returns on AI investments declined from 37 percent to 29 percent during the same period. This downward trend underscores the difficulty in translating technical deployment into measurable revenue growth.

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SATS Operational Shifts and Challenges

SATS is actively restructuring its internal processes to extract greater value from AI integration, moving from flight-based to task-based planning to enhance scheduling and coordination across airport operations. This methodological shift allows for more detailed planning of individual ground-handling tasks, including responses to flight delays, gate changes, adverse weather, and equipment issues, while also applying AI to cargo handling, particularly warehouse space utilization and shipment movement. Sakharkar from SATS identified data quality, process standardisation, governance, and workforce change management as critical requirements for expanding AI across operations, noting that the company is conducting two late-stage pilots in Singapore and London's Heathrow Airport. Furthermore, a separate survey found that 38 percent of Singapore business leaders struggled to identify suitable AI use cases, while 36 percent reported uncertainty over investment returns, illustrating the internal strategic confusion many organizations face.

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High Costs and Implementation Barriers

Operating costs remain a primary concern for regional enterprises, with more than half of Asia-Pacific firms reportedly delaying or scaling back AI agent deployments because costs outweigh expected benefits. Ong emphasized that businesses must establish measurable performance targets and assign specific responsibility for results, rather than simply introducing AI into existing processes without changing how work is performed. He stated that if an organization cannot define what number is supposed to change and who owns it, then the initiative is merely an experiment rather than a strategic investment. This sentiment is echoed by Garg, who advocates for a 10-20-70 investment framework, allocating 10 percent of AI investment and effort to algorithms, 20 percent to technology and data, and 70 percent to people and processes to ensure sustainable implementation.

Strategic Frameworks for Success

Both executives highlighted the necessity of managing the extent to which AI systems can make decisions independently to mitigate risk and ensure accountability. Garg recommended gradually increasing the autonomy of AI agents over time, while Ong advised companies to clearly distinguish between decisions that AI can make independently, those requiring human approval, and those reserved for employees. Ong also noted that the upward curve of productivity is not automatic and requires deliberate work, stating that companies cannot simply wait for benefits to emerge passively. These strategic adjustments are essential for organizations looking to move beyond the current dip in profitability and achieve genuine competitive advantages through artificial intelligence.