Singapore's ECDA supports AI rostering tool in $2m sandbox to halve scheduling time for principals. M.Y World implements system from Jan 2027 to ease educator workload.

A new artificial intelligence rostering tool designed for Singapore pre-schools promises to halve the weekly administrative time required for scheduling staff. The initiative is led by Joey Lim, centre principal of M.Y World @ Rivervale Shores in Sengkang, who currently spends at least six hours each week managing schedules for nearly sixty staff members.

AI Solution for Educator Scheduling

The AI-enabled software automates the creation of weekly rosters and identifies suitable replacements for absent educators. It ensures that mandatory teacher-child ratios remain compliant at all times while automatically protecting two hours of non-teaching time for each full-time teacher weekly. This reserved time allows educators to focus on lesson planning and parent engagement without interruption.

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M.Y World Preschool intends to deploy this specific rostering tool across two of its centres, Rivervale Shores and Ang Mo Kio, starting in January 2027. The implementation is expected to benefit almost one hundred staff members by significantly reducing the manual burden of shift management and coverage coordination.

$2M Sandbox Grants Select Projects

Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) announced the selection of fourteen projects on November 23 during a visit by Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming. The Early Childhood Innovation Sandbox provides $2 million in funding to support these technological solutions.

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ECDA received over sixty proposals during its inaugural grant call in May. The agency selected the fourteen projects based on their relevance, scalability, and potential impact on the sector. The primary goal is to reduce administrative workloads so educators can devote more attention to children's learning and development.

Stakeholder Views on Operational Impact

Joey Lim stated that the automated scheduling system allows her to focus more on professional development activities and engagement sessions with other stakeholders. She highlighted that the tool alleviates the stress of urgent leave coverage and course-related absences that previously consumed her week.

John Fong, chief education officer at M.Y World Preschool, noted that the sandbox funding provided essential resources to make innovative operational changes. He emphasized that such tailored industry solutions would otherwise be costly to develop and that progress might not have been as rapid without this financial support for daily operations.

Other Innovation Projects in Sandbox

Other selected initiatives include an oral health surveillance tool proposed by PAP Community Foundation Sparkletots Preschool. This tool analyzes photographs of children's teeth to assess urgent dental care needs. Star Learners proposed a facial recognition system to verify parent identities during drop-offs and pickups, sending real-time alerts to educators to ensure safe handovers.

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ECDA confirmed that the next grant call for the Early Childhood Innovation Sandbox will take place in the second quarter of 2027. Further details regarding upcoming opportunities will be shared on the agency's website to continue supporting sector-wide technological advancement.