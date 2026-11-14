AI Scams Drive $136.5 Billion Losses Across Asia as Global Anti-Scam Alliance Calls for Action

GASA reports US$136.5 billion in losses across Asia due to AI-driven fraud. Managing director Jorij Abraham warns that infrastructure-level protection is needed as criminals automate scams.

Estimated financial losses from scams across Asia have surged to US$136.5 billion over the past year, driven by criminal syndicates that increasingly rely on artificial intelligence to automate fraud at a massive scale. The Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) has issued a stark warning that governments and technology corporations cannot tackle this growing threat alone, as criminal organizations exploit cross-border operations and sophisticated digital tools to evade law enforcement detection.

AI Automation Drives Unprecedented Fraud Scale

Jorij Abraham, the managing director of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, emphasized that the decentralized nature of these criminal networks means their chances of being caught are near zero when they operate across international borders. Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence are now making fraudulent messages indistinguishable from legitimate communications, allowing criminals to target potential victims on an unprecedented global scale with highly personalized and convincing content.

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Recent research cited by Abraham indicates that AI-generated phishing emails and text messages are approximately five times more effective than those crafted by human scammers. The entire fraud process has become fully automated, encompassing the identification of potential victims, the sending of personalized messages, the conduct of conversations, and the direction of targets to fraudulent websites, which significantly increases the volume and success rate of these attacks.

GASA Report Reveals Regional Survey Data

A report released by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance last month found that 71 percent of adults surveyed across 13 Asian markets had encountered a scam in the past 12 months. This study was conducted in collaboration with scam prevention technology company Gogolook, which surveyed 17,460 adults across major markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, China, and India to gather comprehensive data on consumer vulnerability.

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Despite 66 percent of respondents expressing confidence in their ability to recognize fraudulent activities, 62 percent of those who encountered a scam went on to interact with it. Among those who interacted with fraudulent schemes, 26 percent suffered financial losses, highlighting a critical gap between perceived awareness and actual protective behavior in the face of increasingly sophisticated digital deception.

Decentralized Criminal Operations Shift Geographically

Abraham cautioned that recent crackdowns on large scam compounds in countries such as Cambodia have merely dispersed criminal operations rather than eliminating them. Scam operations have subsequently emerged in the Middle East, Mexico, and Eastern Europe, with syndicates increasingly operating in smaller groups out of hotels and rented properties instead of centralized compounds to avoid detection.

Despite the rapid advancement of online fraud methods, traditional phone calls remain the most common channel used by scammers to reach potential victims across Asia. According to the report, 56 percent of respondents encountered scams through phone calls, followed by text messages at 50 percent and instant messaging applications at 40 percent, with shopping, investment, and employment scams being the most prevalent categories of fraud.

Infrastructure Protection Required to Stop Recidivism

The Global Anti-Scam Alliance report also highlighted significant challenges in preventing repeat victimisation, finding that 51 percent of respondents who lost money had been scammed more than once. Abraham stressed that public education campaigns, while essential, are no longer sufficient to protect people from falling victim, as scammers use AI to make scams indistinguishable from the real thing and require protection on an infrastructural level.

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Speaking to CNA on Tuesday (Nov 10) on the sidelines of GASA's regional summit in Bangkok, Abraham noted that AI-generated voices are making phone scams increasingly sophisticated, allowing criminals to impersonate company executives or family members with high accuracy. Gogolook is currently using machine learning to identify suspicious calling patterns and detect potential scam numbers, even as criminals frequently change their identity to bypass security measures.

While AI could help authorities and technology companies identify and monitor suspicious activity more efficiently, Abraham warned that criminals can adopt emerging technologies without facing the same legal and regulatory constraints as legitimate organizations. The non-profit organization, based in The Hague, Netherlands, brings together public and private sector stakeholders to combat scams and fraud, urging a coordinated international response to this evolving threat.