AI stocks tumble worldwide as US midterm results spark regulation fears

A global sell-off wiped trillions off AI and tech stocks after US midterm elections put AI regulation and data centre restrictions in focus. Investors weigh buying the dip, cutting exposure or waiting as analysts warn of more volatility.

A brutal global sell-off in technology and artificial intelligence stocks has left investors deciding whether to buy the dip, cut exposure or wait for clarity.

The rout began after US midterm elections delivered sweeping Democratic victories, raising fears of tougher regulation of AI and data centres. The Nasdaq 100 plunged 6.4 per cent on Nov 5, two days after the midterms, wiping out about US$2.5 trillion in market value. The S&P 500 fell 4.4 per cent and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sank 12.2 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5 per cent, its biggest fall in 19 months.

Also read Democrats' election win spooks AI investors, hammering stocks

The sell-off hit chip-heavy markets in South Korea, Taiwan and Japan on Nov 6, and Singapore-listed technology stocks also took a beating. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 in the US and Asian technology indices fell sharply as investors fled crowded AI trades. Voters made clear they do not like AI, especially energy- and water-guzzling data centres planned near their neighbourhoods. AI itself was on the ballot across multiple states, with voters asked whether to delay or restrict data centre developments.

Voters Reject Big Tech And Tighten Rules

They rejected Big Tech almost every time, setting up a tougher regulatory and permitting framework. The immediate market reaction to the Democratic sweep was positive, partly on relief that the result was unambiguous. Stocks rose worldwide on hope of stronger checks and balances, and on expectations the election could speed an end to the war in Iran. Oil tumbled below US$100 a barrel after reaching US$118 at the end of last month.

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But the good mood lasted a day. Investors are again asking whether the AI bubble is finally bursting. Bank for International Settlements data shows nearly 29 per cent of AI firms investment deals are in other AI firms, and more than half of incoming investment in AI firms comes from other AI firms. In a crisis, circular financing can turn into a circular firing squad.

Long-term AI demand still looks strong, experts said. AI demand, existing infrastructure and the technological opportunity did not disappear overnight, said Saxo chief investment strategist Charu Chanana. Many leading technology companies still have substantial cash flows, established customers and significant competitive advantages. What changed is market sentiment and investors assessment of future growth, regulatory risks and valuations.

The sell-off appears to reflect genuine uncertainty and amplified selling pressure, rather than an overnight collapse in business fundamentals, Chanana said. Market sentiment can change much faster than business fundamentals, and when leverage and crowded positioning amplify that shift, price movements can become extreme. Brian Levitt, chief global market strategist at Invesco, called the sell-off a reset in one of the markets strongest and most crowded trades.

Investors Seek Stability Amid Market Correction

The correction could continue, and stocks that led the market over the past few years could lag in the months ahead. Lower prices are making some AI stocks more attractive to long-term investors. Investors with extra cash or those buying the dip should focus on companies with strong balance sheets, steady cash flow and reasonable valuations. One suggestion is to spread purchases over time to avoid committing all cash at one price.

Those heavily exposed to AI could shift some money into established cash-generating businesses or diversify into other sectors. Those trading on margin should work out how far prices could fall before they must put up more cash or sell. People nearing retirement or facing a large expense soon should check they have enough cash to avoid selling shares during a downturn. Diversified technology companies, particularly those with data centre capacity already tied up, are faring relatively well.

Afdhal Rahman, executive director of wealth advisory at OCBC, said cloud giants such as Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon are relatively well positioned near term. If tighter rules delay data centre projects, they could get relief from heavy spending and have more cash left over. Their strong balance sheets, diverse businesses and access to financing give them room to ride out delays. What frees up cash for cloud giants could mean fewer orders for chipmakers, storage suppliers and equipment manufacturers.

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Major cloud providers still expect to spend more in 2027, and Rahman expects computing power demand to hold up longer term. He favours graphics processors, custom chips and networking equipment, and is more cautious about memory stocks, where prices may already reflect expected growth. In software, established companies may better defend their business if products are central to customers daily work, they own hard-to-replicate data or they have close ties with leading AI labs.

Smaller Cloud Providers Face Funding Risks

Smaller AI cloud providers relying heavily on debt are riskier. If permits take longer, they may pay interest for longer before data centres earn revenue. While the funding tap has not been turned off, it is being tightened. Pure-play AI build-out bets have taken a beating.

CoreWeave fell 10 per cent on Nov 5 alone, taking its decline since the May peak to 70 per cent. Chipmaker Sandisk fell 22 per cent and Micron dropped 17 per cent. At these valuations, the AI trade is like a shark that has to keep swimming to stay alive, said Trevor Greetham, head of multi-asset at Royal London Asset Management.

Frank Flight, a strategist at Citadel Securities, said some projects may shift from unfriendly to friendly states and still happen. But securing alternative sites, power and approvals takes time, so the adjustment could materially delay deployment and raise costs. He expects some moderation in near-term growth and inflation from construction and resource demand, alongside a smaller impact on cumulative investment and financing requirements.

Investors should watch whether a Democratic Congress greater scrutiny of electricity and water use, grid costs and permits leads to rules that delay data centre construction. Next clues will come from whether major cloud providers trim spending plans and whether chipmakers lower earnings forecasts. While data centre construction could slow, long-term demand for AI and computing power remains intact.

Worst Case Scenarios Include Market Crash

Before the midterms, Dario Perkins at TS Lombard sketched a worst-case AI crash that could wipe at least 30 per cent off US stocks and spark up to US$200 billion in credit losses, with a wave of tech-related debt defaults. He called these conservative estimates that take the tech share of the US market back to pre-ChatGPT days. Government bonds and non-US stocks stand out as potential refuges. US Treasury bonds have already turned higher.

A swift end to the war in Iran still stands as the best chance for markets to regain a solid footing.