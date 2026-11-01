Malaysia Adds RM30 Million to Media Innovation Fund, Urges Firms to Seek Help Before Layoffs

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced an additional RM30 million for the Media Innovation Fund and urged struggling media companies to seek government help early, calling layoffs a last resort. He also backed voluntary annual health screenings for media staff.

Malaysia has added another RM30 million (S$9 million) to the Media Innovation Fund to assist media companies, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Oct 31.

He also urged any Malaysian media company facing financial difficulties to seek government help early, stressing that laying off media personnel must be a last resort. The additional funding follows an earlier RM30 million disbursed to 72 Malaysian media companies under the Media Innovation Fund 2.0. That money was used to support the digital transformation, modernisation and sustainability of local media organisations. Fahmi spoke at the launch event of the Journalists Health Screening Programme in Petaling Jaya.

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Health Screening Programme Launch

The programme is a joint collaboration between the Malaysian Media Council (MMM) and Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur. The event was held on Oct 31. Fahmi said social media platforms have taken advertising expenditure away from traditional media organisations, creating a serious impasse for media leaders. He said he is working to put things right, restore the media industry and place it on a more sustainable footing with a brighter future.

He said the last thing he wants to see under his watch is media companies laying off employees, shutting down, closing operations or going bankrupt. He urged any media company facing difficulties to inform him early so that media employees do not find themselves in hardship and distress because they have been laid off. If the problem is financial, please approach me, Fahmi said. We will do our very best to provide assistance.

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Please, please, please refrain from laying off employees indiscriminately, he added. Also present at the event were MMM chairman Nallini Pathmanathan, Star Media Group chief content officer Esther Ng, Media Prima News and Current Affairs deputy group managing editor Farrah Naz Karim, and Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo general manager Phyllis Wong Yang Yong. SMG general manager of corporate affairs and sustainability Zuhaila Sedek was also at the launch.

Health Screening Initiative For Media

Fahmi also spoke about encouraging media personnel to undergo health screening under a programme worth RM4,000. At a media conference after the event, he said the government will discuss with MMM and all media organisations to assess the suitability and practicality of the health screening initiative. He said that if the initiative involves medical facilities located in the Klang Valley, it may pose difficulties for colleagues in Sabah, Sarawak and areas outside the Klang Valley.

Therefore, the government is not making it compulsory, but wants to encourage all media organisations to ensure their staff undergo health screenings at least once a year. MMM chairman Nallini Pathmanathan said the welfare of journalists should be prioritised and not taken for granted by media organisations. She said if you ask a journalist when he last had a check-up, the answer is almost always the same: Very soon, after this assignment.

And of course, there is always another one that comes along. Nallini said structures of Acts alone are not enough. An industry is only as strong as the people within it, our journalists, she said.