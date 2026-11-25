A Royal Malaysian Air Force pilot was arrested for allegedly coordinating and transporting drugs from the Klang Valley to Sabah as part of a syndicate that used military facilities. Thirteen suspects have been detained after 96.6kg of methamphetamine worth RM4.83 million was seized at Subang Air Base.

A Royal Malaysian Air Force pilot suspected of coordinating and transporting drug supplies for a smuggling syndicate has been arrested, police said. The syndicate is suspected of using military assets, including RMAF facilities, to ferry drugs.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan said the pilot is one of 13 suspected syndicate members arrested since the seizure of 96.6kg of methamphetamine worth RM4.83 million at Subang Air Base earlier this month. The 13 detainees comprise seven RMAF officers and personnel and six civilians. Hussein said the pilot played a dual role in the syndicate, serving as both coordinator and transporter.

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Pilot Transported Drugs To Sabah

Apart from his role as the coordinator, he also served as a transporter, moving drug supplies from the Klang Valley to Sabah, Hussein was reported by state news agency Bernama as saying. He said this to reporters after the Royal Malaysia Police Cooperative Welfare Visit and Group Insurance Cheque Replica Handover programme at Kampung Tengah Geting, Pengkalan Kubor, on Nov 25. Investigations found that drugs were transported to Labuan and Tawau in Sabah, among other places, Hussein said.

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He added that police did not rule out the possibility that other destinations were also targeted by the syndicate. Police have also identified several other individuals believed to be linked to the syndicate, and efforts are being taken to track down and arrest them. On the chronology of the investigation, Hussein said police first received information about the possible use of military assets in drug smuggling following a major drug seizure in Sabah in January this year.

That seizure involved six containers at Port Klang which were bound for Teluk Sepanggar in Sabah. He said police obtained more concrete information in July before opening an investigation paper and continuing intelligence gathering and surveillance until the latest incident in Subang. On Nov 19, Malaysian police said they had uncovered a drug trafficking syndicate believed to be using RMAF air transport facilities in Subang to smuggle drugs into Sabah before distributing them to international markets.

Suspects Arrested In Subang Seizure

Eleven suspected members of the syndicate were arrested in raids conducted in collaboration with the RMAF in the Klang Valley and Labuan on Nov 17. The remaining arrests brought the total number of detainees to 13. Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said earlier that the arrests followed the discovery of drugs concealed in five suitcases and a box at the Air Movement Building at Subang Air Base. It was the first such incident detected through a routine inspection.

The case highlights concerns over the possible misuse of military logistics for criminal activities. Police said investigations are ongoing and more arrests are expected as they track down other individuals linked to the syndicate.