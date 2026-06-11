Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Crash: Status Report, Preliminary Report, and More

A fire official stands next to the crashed Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, in Ahmedabad, India, on Jun 13, 2025. India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will likely issue a status report this week focused on the reasons behind the delay, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. A preliminary report released last year showed the 787's engine fuel control switches moved almost simultaneously from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF', starving both engines of fuel shortly after the flight took off. A final report is expected within three months, by when studies of the GE Aerospace engines should be concluded. Reuters first reported last month that Indian officials investigating the crash were preparing an interim report rather than a final one ahead of the first anniversary because the investigation was deemed complex and time-consuming. The crash hit Air India at a sensitive stage of its post-privatisation turnaround, which has been slowed by supply-chain snags, the Iran war and an airspace ban imposed by Pakistan on Indian carriers. The father of the captain asked India's top court to order an independent investigation that took into account causes other than deliberate pilot action. The Federation of Indian Pilots wrote to India's civil aviation minister, aviation regulator and the prime minister's office on Jun 5 requesting that an interim report not be released. The pilots' group also pushed for investigators to seek more technical data on the plane from Boeing and Air India to allow for a 'rebuttal of the pilot suicide theory being explored by the AAIB'. The preliminary report did not make any safety recommendations to Boeing or GE, indicating no technical issues had been discovered at that time. It was the world's first crash involving a 787 Dreamliner, a Boeing model that has been in service since 2011. Beyond Air India's losses: Why Indian airlines are struggling more than others, and sounding the alarm

A fire official stands next to the crashed Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, in Ahmedabad, India, on Jun 13, 2025. India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will likely issue a status report this week focused on the reasons behind the delay, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

A preliminary report released last year showed the 787's engine fuel control switches moved almost simultaneously from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF', starving both engines of fuel shortly after the flight took off. A final report is expected within three months, by when studies of the GE Aerospace engines should be concluded.

Reuters first reported last month that Indian officials investigating the crash were preparing an interim report rather than a final one ahead of the first anniversary because the investigation was deemed complex and time-consuming. The crash hit Air India at a sensitive stage of its post-privatisation turnaround, which has been slowed by supply-chain snags, the Iran war and an airspace ban imposed by Pakistan on Indian carriers.

The father of the captain asked India's top court to order an independent investigation that took into account causes other than deliberate pilot action. The Federation of Indian Pilots wrote to India's civil aviation minister, aviation regulator and the prime minister's office on Jun 5 requesting that an interim report not be released.

The pilots' group also pushed for investigators to seek more technical data on the plane from Boeing and Air India to allow for a 'rebuttal of the pilot suicide theory being explored by the AAIB'. The preliminary report did not make any safety recommendations to Boeing or GE, indicating no technical issues had been discovered at that time. It was the world's first crash involving a 787 Dreamliner, a Boeing model that has been in service since 2011.

Beyond Air India's losses: Why Indian airlines are struggling more than others, and sounding the alar





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Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Crash Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) Preliminary Report Status Report Final Report GE Aerospace Engines Supply-Chain Snags Iran War Airspace Ban Imposed By Pakistan On Indian Car Post-Privatisation Turnaround Pilot Suicide Theory Independent Investigation Technical Data On The Plane Rebuttal Of The Pilot Suicide Theory Being Exp

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