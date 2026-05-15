Air India Group Records Record Loss of Over US$2 Billion for 2025-26 Fiscal Year, According to Singapore Airlines' Annual Report

Singapore Airlines, which holds a 25 per cent stake in Air India, disclosed the figure in its annual report released on Thursday (May 14), citing airspace restrictions, supply chain constraints, and higher fuel prices as key headwinds. Air India Group recorded a record loss of more than US$2 billion for its 2025-26 fiscal year, according to shareholder Singapore Airlines' annual report. The loss will be another major setback for Air India, which has been forced to cut scores of international flights in recent months, hitting turnaround plans at the Tata Group-owned airline.

Singapore Airlines , which holds a 25 per cent stake in Air India , disclosed the figure in its annual report released on Thursday (May 14), citing airspace restrictions , supply chain constraints , and higher fuel prices as key headwinds.

Air India Group recorded a record loss of more than US$2 billion for its 2025-26 fiscal year, according to shareholder Singapore Airlines' annual report. The loss will be another major setback for Air India, which has been forced to cut scores of international flights in recent months, hitting turnaround plans at the Tata Group-owned airline. Air India, which is not listed in India and has not yet filed its earnings with local regulators, declined to comment





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