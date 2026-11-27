AirAsia will delay salary payments to the end of each month from November through March under a temporary operational adjustment, as its Philippine unit cuts jobs and the airline conserves cash amid soaring jet fuel costs.

AirAsia has told employees it will delay salary payments to the end of each month from November through March, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

The move is part of measures by Southeast Asia's largest budget airline to conserve cash as it faces higher jet fuel costs. The email was sent to Malaysia-based staff late last week by Chief People Officer Muhammad Khurram Zia. It cited the need for a temporary operational adjustment. It also cited a challenging environment and asked employees for patience and flexibility.

Also read ‘Proof it happened’: Photographers reflect on Philippine ex-president Duterte’s drug war

Salary payments during the five-month period will be made on the 30th of each month, or the last day of February, the email said. The contents were confirmed by two people familiar with the matter. One of the people said AirAsia had previously paid salaries earlier in the second half of each month. AirAsia did not respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

Airline Industry Faces Worst Strain Since Pandemic

The Iran war has sent jet fuel prices soaring, putting airlines worldwide under their worst financial strain since the Covid-19 pandemic. US low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines collapsed in May. Latvia's airBaltic sought bankruptcy protection in September. Norway's Norse Atlantic suspended flights on Thursday as it looks for urgent short-term financing.

Shares in AirAsia, which employs about 26,000 people predominantly in Asia, have declined more than 70 per cent this year. Elevated fuel prices and foreign exchange losses have squeezed its operations. AirAsia Philippines said on Thursday it would reduce its workforce following sustained pressure on operating costs. It did not specify how many staff would be affected.

AirAsia Philippines Faces Pilot Strike After Cuts

The airline said on Friday it remained fully operational and committed to serving the Philippine market. The planned workforce adjustment will not affect passenger flights, booking or other services, AirAsia Philippines General Manager and President Anna Victoria Lu said in a statement. The AirAsia Philippines Pilots' Union filed notice of a strike after 90 pilots were retrenched, its president said in a video posted on social media on Thursday.

Philippine Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino confirmed receiving the notice in a text message to Reuters. AirAsia reported its third consecutive quarterly loss on Monday, though it was narrower than the prior quarter. Its cash and bank balances stood at 905 million ringgit (US$219.93 million, or S$283 million) as of Sept 30, down five per cent from June 30. In an investor presentation accompanying its results, the airline said it was taking measures to conserve cash.

Advertisement

AirAsia Restructures With Fleet Reductions

These include suspending unviable routes and returning 25 planes to lessors. It said more planes could exit its fleet in 2027. A creditor restructuring is underway as part of a plan to reset the business before rebuilding in 2028. AirAsia CEO Bo Lingam said on Monday that the third-quarter results suggested the worst is behind us.

He cautioned that fourth-quarter fuel costs were expected to rise further. Malaysia's government has been weighing options to support AirAsia without putting public funds at risk, Reuters has previously reported. The country's finance ministry said on Thursday it would ask AirAsia for priority over other lenders if it decided to extend support. It would also strengthen oversight of the airline's board and management.