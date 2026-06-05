AirAsia Denies Boarding to Child with Cerebral Palsy, Leaving Family Distressed

A family's routine flight on AirAsia turned into a distressing experience when their daughter, who has cerebral palsy, was denied boarding despite prior approval for her special aircraft seat. The family was offloaded from the flight, causing significant inconvenience and emotional distress. The mother, Mdm Syarifah Ella Wan Wahab, has called for better communication and inclusive policies from the airline.

SINGAPORE: A routine AirAsia flight from Singapore to Kuching turned into a distressing experience for a family when their daughter, who has cerebral palsy , was denied boarding despite prior approval for her special aircraft seat.

The incident, which occurred on May 26, left the family, including three children and a helper, offloaded from the flight, causing significant inconvenience and emotional distress. The mother, Mdm Syarifah Ella Wan Wahab, recounted the ordeal, highlighting the lack of clear explanation from the airline and the pilot's decision to disallow the use of her daughter's FAA-approved special seat. The family had gone through all necessary procedures, including check-in, immigration clearance, and boarding, when they were suddenly asked to disembark.

Mdm Syarifah, a healthcare professional herself, emphasized that her daughter is medically fit to fly and has done so multiple times using the same seat, both locally and internationally. She expressed respect for the pilot's authority but called for better communication and discretion in handling such situations. After being removed from the flight, the family was told they might be able to take a later flight, but only if the next pilot agreed to accommodate their daughter.

They declined, unwilling to face further uncertainty. Mdm Syarifah has since requested a formal explanation from AirAsia regarding the offloading, the airline's accommodations for passengers with disabilities, and better communication training for its staff. She advocates for clearer, more inclusive policies to ensure children with disabilities can travel with dignity while maintaining safety standards





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Airasia Cerebral Palsy Disability Access Travel Inconvenience Family Distress

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