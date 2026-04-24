AirAsia Passenger Incident: Letter Surfaces Detailing Account and Demands

A letter purportedly written by the passenger removed from AirAsia X Flight 7809 has emerged, detailing her side of the story and criticizing the cabin crew's language skills. The incident caused a significant delay and sparked debate about passenger behavior and airline protocols.

A purported letter of guarantee from the passenger involved in the disruptive incident on AirAsia X Flight 7809 has emerged on social media platforms, sparking further discussion about the events that led to her removal from the flight.

This letter, attributed to the passenger, identified by the surname Lee, provides her account of the altercation and the circumstances surrounding it. While Letters of Guarantee hold no legal weight within the Chinese legal system, they are frequently employed by public security authorities as a means of encouraging introspection and remorse among individuals who have committed minor offenses.

The document details Lee’s recollection of the incident, beginning with the initial request from a fellow passenger to refrain from using her mobile phone during takeoff. She acknowledges, towards the conclusion of the letter, that her reaction was inappropriate, admitting she should not have engaged in arguments with other passengers, disrupted the peace, or disregarded the instructions provided by the flight crew.

However, a substantial portion of the letter is dedicated to criticizing the perceived inadequacy of the cabin crew’s response to the situation. She repeatedly emphasizes her belief that crew members on international flights should possess proficiency in Mandarin, arguing that the inability to communicate in the language is a significant deficiency for those working in the service industry. AsiaOne has not been able to independently confirm the authenticity of the letter, but corroborating evidence has surfaced.

A passenger who was onboard flight D7809 shared screenshots of a conversation he had with Lee on Douyin, a popular Chinese social media platform. These screenshots feature the same letter, which Lee reportedly sent to media outlets in an attempt to present her perspective on the incident. The initial disruption occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd, when AirAsia X Flight D7809, traveling from Chongqing to Kuala Lumpur, experienced a delay exceeding one hour.

The delay was directly caused by the passenger’s uncooperative and disruptive behavior. The situation escalated when another passenger politely reminded Lee to switch off her phone during takeoff, and subsequently began recording the interaction. When a male cabin crew member intervened to de-escalate the conflict, Lee responded with criticism, questioning his ability to speak Mandarin.

Her remarks were particularly pointed, stating that a cabin crew member on an international flight should be fluent in Mandarin, and suggesting that those lacking this skill were unfit for the service industry. As the situation intensified, Lee became increasingly agitated, raising her voice while expressing her dissatisfaction to a ground crew member who remained respectfully kneeling throughout the conversation. Her demands then shifted from addressing the initial issue to seeking compensation for perceived inconveniences.

She questioned what wrongdoing she had committed and demanded reimbursement for lost time and money, as well as a resolution to her concerns. She even threatened to prevent the flight from taking off if her demands were not met. Ultimately, after the aircraft returned to the aircraft bay, officers from the Chongqing Police were called to remove the passenger from the flight. The incident resulted in a delay of one hour and twenty-two minutes for all passengers.

Despite the disruption, the flight eventually landed safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at approximately 8:22 am on Wednesday, April 22nd. The incident has ignited a debate about passenger conduct, airline crew training, and the expectations of multilingualism on international flights. The surfacing of this letter adds another layer to the complexity of the situation, offering a glimpse into the passenger’s mindset and justification for her actions.

The focus now shifts to whether the airline will take further action and how this incident will influence future protocols for handling similar situations





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Airasia Flight Disruption Passenger Incident Chongqing Kuala Lumpur Mandarin Language Letter Of Guarantee

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