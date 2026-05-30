Airlines Gradually Restore Flights to Middle East Amid Ongoing Conflict

Regional carriers are rebuilding schedules after war-related disruption, though the conflict continues to disrupt wider traffic flows. Middle Eastern airlines have added capacity after severe disruption linked to the Iran war, while many carriers outside the Gulf are still diverting Europe-Asia flights to avoid the region.

Airline s are gradually restoring some flights to the Middle East as regional carriers rebuild schedules after war-related disruption, though the conflict continues to disrupt wider traffic flows.

Middle Eastern airlines have added capacity after severe disruption linked to the Iran war, while many carriers outside the Gulf are still diverting Europe-Asia flights to avoid the region. Greece's largest carrier has cancelled its flights from Thessaloniki to Tel Aviv until June 26, flights to Dubai are cancelled until Aug 31, and to Erbil and Baghdad until July 2. The Russian flag carrier said it would resume flights to the United Arab Emirates from June 1.

Latvia's airBaltic says flights to Tel Aviv have been cancelled until June 28, flights to Dubai are cancelled until Oct 24. Air Europa has suspended flights to the Middle East. Air France has suspended its Tel Aviv flights until June 7, and flights to Beirut and Dubai until June 10, and to Riyadh until June 2. Cathay Pacific has suspended flights to Dubai and Riyadh until Aug 31, and cargo freighter services to Dubai and Riyadh until May 31.

It plans to operate all scheduled flights beyond June. The US carrier has extended its suspension of services for the Atlanta-Tel Aviv route through December 18, and plans to resume New York-JFK to Tel Aviv flights on Sept 6. It said the launch of its Boston-Tel Aviv route, planned for late October, had been delayed until further notice. Finnair has cancelled its Doha flights until Oct 2, while continuing to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

It will only restart Dubai flights in October. IAG-owned British Airways has delayed resuming flights to Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv to Aug 1, and plans to reduce flights to the Middle East when services resume, while permanently dropping Jeddah as a destination. IAG's Spanish low-cost airline Iberia Express has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv through May 31. Japan Airlines has suspended scheduled Tokyo-Doha flights until July 31, and Doha-Tokyo flights until Aug 1.

The Polish airline has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until May 30, and flights to Riyadh until June 30, and to Beirut from March 31 to June 27. Austrian Airlines will restart operations to Tel Aviv from June 1, while Swiss, ITA Airways, and Lufthansa are planning to resume flights as early as July. Brussels Airlines has suspended operations until Oct 24.

Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines suspended flights to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat, and Tehran until Oct 24. Low-cost carrier Eurowings suspended flights to Tel Aviv until July 9, to Beirut until June 12, to Erbil until June 22, and to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman until Oct 24. The Malaysian carrier will resume limited services to Doha from July 2.

The low-cost airline has pushed back planned launches of its Tel Aviv and Beirut services to June 15. Turkey's Pegasus Airlines cancelled its Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah flights until June 1. Australia's flag carrier is adding flights to Rome and Paris to meet an upswing in demand for European routes.

Flights to Paris will increase to five return flights per week from three, and the Perth-Singapore service will increase from daily to ten a week. An updated schedule will come into effect progressively for flights from mid-April and run until late July. The Moroccan carrier said flights to Doha were cancelled until June 30, and those to Dubai until May 31.

The carrier extended its Singapore-Dubai flight suspension until Aug 2, while adding services on the Singapore-London Gatwick and Singapore-Melbourne routes from late March until Oct 24 to meet higher demand. SunExpress, Turkish Airlines' joint venture with Lufthansa, has cancelled flights to Dubai, Bahrain, Beirut, and Erbil until June 30. The low-cost airline resumed flights to Tel Aviv on May 28 but flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman from mainland European destinations remain suspended until mid-September





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