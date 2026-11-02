Al-Ain and Al-Nassr Dominate Asian Champions League Elite Matches

Al-Ain defeated Al-Ittihad 4-1 while Joao Felix scored twice for Al-Nassr as key teams secured vital wins in the Asian Champions League Elite.

Al-Ain maintained their perfect record in the Asian Champions League Elite competition on Monday, delivering a commanding 4-1 victory over hosts Al-Ittihad in Jeddah. This decisive win marks Vladimir Ivic's squad fourth consecutive triumph in the western league phase, solidifying their standing at the halfway mark of the opening round. The 2024 champions now sit on 12 points after a performance that showcased their offensive depth and tactical discipline against a determined Saudi opponent.

Al-Ain Secures Fourth Consecutive Win

Al-Ain established an early and decisive lead through two first-half goals from Alejandro Romero and Rafael Rodrigues. These strikes put the Emirati side firmly on the path to a comprehensive victory, demonstrating their ability to control the tempo of high-stakes continental matches. The early dominance forced Al-Ittihad to chase the game, creating spaces that Al-Ain exploited effectively throughout the first forty-five minutes of play.

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Al-Ittihad briefly rallied to keep their hopes alive with a goal from Marwan Al-Sahafi, netting eight minutes after the halftime break. However, their momentum was quickly derailed when Jan-Carlo Simic deflected Houssine Rahimi's strike into his own net five minutes later. Matias Palacios completed the rout with a last-minute penalty, sealing a result that underscores Al-Ain's superiority in the current group stage.

Joao Felix Leads Al-Nassr Rout

Meanwhile, in Tashkent, Joao Felix delivered a stellar performance by scoring twice as Al-Nassr trounced Pakhtakor 6-2. This emphatic victory ensures Ange Postecoglou's side picks up their second win in three matches, recovering well after their previous fixture in the competition was postponed last week. Felix's clinical finishing was instrumental in dismantling the Uzbek defense, highlighting the attacking firepower available to the Saudi Pro League champions.

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The victory moves the Saudi Pro League champions onto six points from three matches, positioning them strongly for advancement. Following the match, Joao Felix expressed satisfaction with the team's mental fortitude, stating they did a great job despite the game not being easy. He emphasized that the perfect mentality allowed them to secure an easy win, a sentiment that resonates with the squad's growing confidence in the tournament.

Regional Match Results and Standings

In other Western Conference action, defending champions Al-Ahli were held to a 0-0 draw by Al-Sadd in Qatar, a result that halts their perfect start. Tractor FC of Iran showed resilience by twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Neftchi from Uzbekistan, thanks to a dramatic equalizer from Masoud Kazemayni in the 99th minute. These results indicate a highly competitive field where even the most dominant teams can face unexpected challenges.

Brendan Rodgers' Al-Qadsiah eased to a 5-0 win in Doha over an Al-Gharafa side that remains without a point from their four matches. Julian Quinones scored twice for the Saudi club, propelling Al-Qadsiah onto eight points from four matches. This comprehensive victory highlights Al-Qadsiah's ability to dominate weaker opponents while maintaining consistency in their group stage campaign.

Knockout Round Implications

Al-Wasl secured their first win of the campaign with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Iraq's Air Force Club. Mehdi Taremi opened the scoring for Al-Wasl in the sixth minute, and despite Murad Mohammed's 81st-minute goal giving the visitors late hope, the UAE side held on. Taremi described the game as amazing, noting that while they suffered three goals, they were unlucky not to score more in a contest that showcased the tournament's unpredictability.

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The structure of the tournament dictates that the first eight finishers in the 16-team groups in both east and west Asia will advance to the knockout rounds. The quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final will be played in Saudi Arabia in April and May. As the group stages progress, teams like Al-Ain and Al-Nassr are using these wins to build momentum, while others must navigate tight points totals to secure their place in the upcoming finals.