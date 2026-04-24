Alaska Village Seeks to Revive Polar Bear Tourism Amidst Conservation Concerns

Kaktovik, Alaska, is working to restart polar bear tourism, suspended due to pandemic and overcrowding concerns, balancing economic benefits with the need to protect both the bears and the community's way of life.

ANCHORAGE — Late every summer, polar bears gather near Kaktovik , Alaska , to feast on whale carcasses and await the freezing of the sea. This spectacle once drew over 1,000 tourists annually, a phenomenon termed 'last chance tourism' due to concerns about climate change and the bears' potential extinction.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic and a federal order suspending boat tours significantly curtailed this tourism, stemming from worries about the village being overwhelmed by visitors. Kaktovik leaders now seek to revive tourism, anticipating millions in economic benefits and income for residents, contingent on establishing guidelines that safeguard both their culture and the bears. Historically, locals with boats facilitated bear viewing tours starting in the 1980s.

The designation of polar bears as a threatened species in 2008 spurred tourism growth, as the Arctic's warming climate threatens their sea ice hunting grounds. Federal regulations requiring permits and insurance gradually displaced local operators, favoring larger, out-of-state companies. This influx of tourists, during a six-week season, strained the village's limited infrastructure, including air travel for essential services like medical appointments.

In 2021, the federal government halted boat tours due to concerns about bear behavior and the impact on the town. Current discussions between Alaska Native leaders and the US Fish and Wildlife Service aim to address these issues and potentially restart tourism by 2027. The agency emphasizes prioritizing visitor safety, resource protection, and community input.

Kaktovik leaders propose limiting boat proximity to the bears to prevent habituation and ensure safety, as increased tourism previously led to more frequent bear encounters in town and a rise in bears needing to be lethally removed. A fatal polar bear attack in Wales, Alaska, in 2023, highlighted the potential dangers. Since the tour suspension, bears appear more wary of humans. The tourism season overlaps with the community's subsistence whaling, and leaders emphasize the importance of respectful visitor behavior.

Experts suggest promoting Kaktovik as a multi-day cultural experience, fostering understanding and appreciation for the local way of life. Tourists like Roger and Sonia MacKertich from Australia sought Kaktovik specifically for its polar bear viewing opportunities, engaging with the community and supporting local artists





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