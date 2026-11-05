Alcaraz advances to Paris Masters quarter-finals after Berrettini withdraws with arm injury

Carlos Alcaraz received a walkover into the Paris Masters quarter-finals after Matteo Berrettini withdrew from their third-round match with an arm injury. Alcaraz will face either Arthur Fils or Taylor Fritz in the last eight.

Carlos Alcaraz received a walkover into the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters after Matteo Berrettini withdrew from their third-round clash with an arm injury, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

The match had been scheduled for Thursday evening in the French capital, but the Italian world number 43 pulled out after experiencing pain in his arm. Hello everyone, unfortunately the pain in my arm that I have been carrying for a few days will not allow me to go on the court tonight, Berrettini wrote on his Instagram story. In the next few days I will do all the necessary investigations to better understand what it is, he added.

Also read Djokovic's Paris Masters Exit Ends ATP Finals Hopes After Shock Loss to Hijikata

Alcaraz Advances To Quarter-finals After Berrettini Withdrawal

Second seed Alcaraz, who beat Alex Michelsen in his opening match, advances directly to the last eight. There he will face either France's Arthur Fils or American Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard is chasing a fifth title of the season in Paris. He has already won the Australian Open, Qatar Open, Japan Open and last week's Vienna Open.

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Alcaraz, who missed more than four months with a wrist injury, has already secured his place at the ATP Finals in Turin. He carries a 39-5 record this season into the ATP Masters 1000 event. The tournament is being played at Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, France. Alcaraz was seen celebrating after winning his round of 32 match against Alex Michelsen of the U.S. on November 4, 2026.

The walkover gives the second seed extra rest as he continues his pursuit of a fifth title this year. Berrettini, ranked 43rd in the world, will now undergo tests to determine the nature of his arm problem. Organisers confirmed the withdrawal on Thursday, hours before the scheduled evening session. Alcaraz now awaits the winner of the match between Fils and Fritz.

Carlos Alcaraz Secures ATP Finals Spot With Strong Record

The Paris Masters is an ATP Masters 1000 event, one of the most prestigious tournaments on the men's professional tennis calendar outside the Grand Slams. Alcaraz has already guaranteed his spot at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin. His 39-5 record this season underlines his strong form despite the wrist injury that sidelined him for more than four months. The Spaniard won the Australian Open, Qatar Open, Japan Open and Vienna Open in a prolific 2026 campaign.

A fifth title in Paris would further cement his season. Berrettini expressed regret at being unable to compete. The Italian said he would undergo investigations in the coming days to better understand his arm issue.