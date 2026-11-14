Algeria and Angola Secure Late Victories in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Algeria and Angola claimed crucial late wins in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on November 14, 2026, strengthening their positions at the top of their respective groups.

Algeria and Angola secured vital victories in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Saturday, November 14, 2026, both teams scoring decisive goals in the final moments of their respective matches. The late strikes ensured that both North African and Southern African nations maintained their strong momentum heading into the next phase of the tournament. These wins have significantly improved their standings in their qualifying groups as the competition moves toward the final selection rounds.

Algeria edged past Togo with a narrow 1-0 victory in Tizi Ouzou, moving to the top of Group I with seven points at the halfway stage of the qualifying campaign. The decisive moment arrived in the 76th minute when Ramy Bensebaini scored the only goal of the match. This result places Algeria in a commanding position as they continue their pursuit of a spot in next year's finals.

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Angola secured a 2-0 home win against South Sudan, joining Egypt at the summit of Group B, although their performance was marked by a prolonged struggle to break down the visitors' defense. South Sudan had been reduced to ten men in the 48th minute after Geriga Atendele was sent off for violent conduct, yet the hosts found the breakthrough only in stoppage time. The match required significant patience from the home side to secure the three points.

Chico Banza opened the scoring for Angola in the 93rd minute, finishing a pass from substitute Miro. Miro then added a second goal just six minutes later in the 99th minute to seal the victory. The late barrage of goals from the substitutes highlighted the intensity and desperation of the final minutes, ensuring Angola maintained their unbeaten record in the group.

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In a contrasting result, Botswana held Uganda to a 1-1 draw in Hoima, recovering from an early deficit to secure a valuable point. The Ugandan hosts took the lead early in the match through teenager James Bogere, who posed a significant threat throughout the game. The pressure on the visitors was eased before halftime when Losika Ratshukudu netted the equalizing goal for Botswana.

The qualifiers continue with the fourth round of fixtures scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, with the final two rounds of matches set to be played in March. These upcoming matches will be critical in determining the final lineup of teams that will advance to the prestigious continental tournament. The performances of Algeria and Angola demonstrate the high level of competition expected in the remaining fixtures.