Alibaba reported strong September-quarter results with AI cloud revenue jumping 53% to 60.97 billion yuan, beating estimates and driving a significant rise in non-GAAP net income despite heavy infrastructure spending.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd delivered a stronger-than-expected financial performance for the quarter ending in September, driven primarily by a massive surge in its artificial intelligence and cloud computing divisions. The tech giant reported total revenue of 271.52 billion yuan, surpassing the consensus analyst estimate of 269.81 billion yuan according to LSEG data. This result underscores the growing commercial viability of the company's aggressive pivot toward AI infrastructure and highlights its position as China's largest e-commerce firm by market share.

AI Cloud Revenue Jumps 53 Percent in Key Quarter

The standout metric from the latest earnings release was the performance of Alibaba's AI cloud and computing services segment, which saw revenue jump 53% compared to the previous year. This growth resulted in a total of 60.97 billion yuan in revenue for the division, signaling robust demand for the company's computing power and AI models. The surge in this high-growth area helped offset broader challenges within the traditional e-commerce sector and demonstrated the immediate payoff from years of heavy investment in digital infrastructure.

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Chief Financial Officer Toby Xu attributed the strong quarter to the company's strategic focus on balancing growth with financial health. Xu stated that the business delivered strong growth in both revenue and earnings due to the strategic focus on AI plus cloud growth and profit sustainability within the Alibaba E-commerce Group. The data indicates that investors are beginning to see tangible returns on the company's substantial capital expenditures dedicated to building out its global data-center capacity and proprietary technology stacks.

Profits More Than Triple on Investment Gains

Alibaba's financial results were further bolstered by significant non-operating factors, with reported profit more than tripling year-over-year. A substantial portion of this improvement came from investment gains and other exceptional items that boosted the bottom line. Excluding these one-time investment gains and other specific adjustments, the company's non-GAAP net income rose 92% to reach 19.9 billion yuan, which is equivalent to approximately S$3.85 billion. This indicates that the core operations of the business are becoming significantly more profitable, even as the company continues to spend heavily on future technologies.

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The improvement in profitability was not uniform across all business units, but the quick-commerce sector showed signs of stabilization. The narrowing losses in the quick-commerce business, specifically Taobao Instant Commerce, contributed positively to the overall non-GAAP results. This division had previously been a drag on earnings due to intense competition and high subsidy costs, but recent operational efficiencies and higher customer pre-payments for cloud services have helped mitigate those financial drags, allowing the broader group to report stronger underlying earnings performance.

Heavy Spending Drives Negative Free Cash Flow

Despite the improved earnings, Alibaba's cash flow situation remains under pressure due to the company's aggressive expansion strategy. Capital expenditure increased by 60% to reach 50.48 billion yuan, reflecting the massive scale of investment required to build and maintain AI data centers and chip design capabilities. Consequently, free cash flow recorded an outflow of 34.47 billion yuan for the quarter, a significant deterioration from the outflow of 21.84 billion yuan recorded in the same period a year earlier. The company explained that this increase in cash outflow directly reflected higher spending on cloud infrastructure.

This heavy cash burn is part of a long-term strategy outlined by the company, which recently unveiled plans to expand global data-center capacity to more than 20 gigawatts by the year 2032. To fund these ambitious infrastructure projects and AI initiatives, Alibaba launched a US$10 billion share placement in August. The proceeds from this offering are specifically earmarked for funding computing infrastructure and AI data centers, signaling that the company is prioritizing long-term technological dominance over short-term cash preservation.

Future Growth Bets on Qwen Models and Chip Design

Looking ahead, Alibaba continues to deepen its technological moat through proprietary development and structural reorganization. The company recently announced that its next-generation Qwen 4 large language model is currently in training, a move designed to keep its AI offerings competitive on the global stage. Additionally, its chip-design unit, T-Head, which confidentially filed for a Hong Kong listing earlier in November, unveiled a new AI processor scheduled for commercial release in early 2027. These developments are intended to reduce reliance on external hardware and secure supply chain resilience.

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The company has also reorganized its operations into four main business units: e-commerce, AI cloud and computing services, AI model applications, and other businesses. This structural change is designed to make each segment more agile and accountable. However, market reaction has been cautious, with Alibaba's shares down about 40% this year. Investors remain concerned about weak consumer demand in China and the rising risks associated with the company's heavy spending on AI and cloud infrastructure, even as adjusted earnings per American Depositary Share came in at 8.10 yuan, below the analysts' expectations of 11.16 yuan.