US Intelligence Suspected Alice Huang of Spying on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Reports Say

US intelligence officials suspected Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, of being recruited by Beijing to gather information on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, according to classified reports. Huang has not been charged, Beijing has rejected the claims, and Nvidia's board has opened an independent inquiry.

US intelligence officials suspected Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, of having been recruited by China's intelligence services to gather information on Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang.

The allegations were reported by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal and reportedly contained in a classified US intelligence memo. They remain unproven, Huang has not been charged with any crime, and Beijing has rejected the claims. According to NDTV, a profile in a Chinese private-fund database lists Huang as a former television reporter who worked for Hunan TV and state broadcaster CCTV.

Also read Nvidia Board Launches Independent Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang Over Foreign Intelligence Report

She reportedly later moved into finance, working at HSBC as an assistant to the president of its private banking division before becoming a vice-president at CITIC Securities. However, aspects of her employment history have been questioned. The New York Post reported that a Hunan TV executive had never heard of her, while the newspaper was unable to locate her profile on CCTV's website.

Chinese investment records identify Huang as a former executive director and fund manager at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management, a company reportedly linked to Chinese gaming firm 7Road. That connection preceded her involvement with Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company that became a major Nvidia customer. Megaspeed's corporate history can be traced to 7Road International, the Singapore-based overseas arm of 7Road. The business was reportedly owned by Huang Le Limited, led by Alice Huang, before being sold to Swiftdata in 2023.

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Huang continued to be publicly associated with Megaspeed, where she was identified as a senior executive and managing director. Megaspeed's website says it is a core business partner of Nvidia's computing power cloud business in the Asia-Pacific region. On LinkedIn, it says it has offices in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, with around two to 10 employees and 25 associated members.

Questions Over Megaspeed Operations

When AFP called the number listed on Megaspeed's website, the person who answered said they were unfamiliar with the company and that the number was a residential line. According to trade records cited by The New York Times, Megaspeed's Malaysian affiliate, Speedmatrix, purchased at least US$4.8 billion worth of advanced AI equipment containing Nvidia chips between June 2024 and February 2026.

The purchases attracted scrutiny from US authorities investigating whether advanced Nvidia chips subject to American export restrictions were being diverted to China. The New York Times reported that a US Commerce Department official visiting a Malaysian data centre in late 2024 found Nvidia equipment still packed in boxes, raising questions about its intended destination.

US Scrutiny Of Chip Diversion

Washington restricts the export to China of Nvidia's most cutting-edge silicon chips, citing national security concerns but also seen as a measure to stay ahead in AI. The US government had been probing Megaspeed since 2024 over its potential steering of Nvidia chips to China. The company has also reportedly been under investigation by Singapore authorities, who The Times says questioned Alice Huang in 2025.

Nvidia has maintained that its internal review found no evidence of illegal chip diversion, while Megaspeed has said it is investigating the allegations. There has been no publicly established finding that Huang personally participated in any illegal diversion of Nvidia chips. In December 2025, Megaspeed said Bloomberg's reporting contains misleading information and incorrect insinuations, including suggestions that we may have been involved in illegal chip transfers.

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Huang's association with Jensen Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, has also come under scrutiny. Photographs published online reportedly showed them attending business gatherings in Taipei in June 2024 and May 2025. One photo from an industry party in 2024, posted on LinkedIn, appears to show the leather jacket-clad Nvidia boss sitting next to a long-haired woman in glitzy jewellery believed to be Alice Huang.

Jensen Huang And Alice Huang Appear Together

The following year, they both attended a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei during Computex, the island's top tech expo. Journalists stood outside the restaurant filming through glass windows and doors as Jensen Huang and a woman identified as Alice Huang, who was wearing a pink dress, mingled with other attendees.

At one point, Jensen Huang can be seen putting his arm around Alice Huang as she kisses him on the right cheek, press livestreams show. Alice Huang is also seen following the Nvidia chief as he re-enters the restaurant after talking to journalists outside, running her fingers down his lower back. Nvidia initially defended their interactions as ordinary business dealings.

Huang Admits Extramarital Affair

On Nov 8, Jensen Huang acknowledged an extramarital relationship in a message to Nvidia employees, saying he was deeply sorry for being unfaithful to my wife, although his apology did not identify the woman involved. Media reports have linked the relationship to Alice Huang, who is not related to the Nvidia chief despite sharing his surname. The same day, Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation into reports that its chief executive had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information, the company said. Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs said on Oct 31 that its authorities had not investigated Huang over her alleged intelligence connections or reported relationship with Jensen Huang. It separately confirmed that investigations into Megaspeed were ongoing.

Public details remain sparse about Alice Huang, who speaks good English and is well connected at the highest level of the global AI chip industry, according to The Times. With the allegations against Huang unproven, her reported career and business connections have nevertheless drawn attention to the increasingly complex relationship between global AI investment, US semiconductor export controls and China's access to advanced computing technology.